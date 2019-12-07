Murt Murphy reports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERThe Manchester Derby is underway in the Premier League.It's Manchester City nil Manchester United nil after the early stages.City now find themselves 14 points...
KDL Sunday Soccer Preview
John O’Regan previews the weekend KDL games
Saturday Afternoon Basketball Results
KERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 1: Tralee Imperials 53, St Pauls 57,KERRY AIRPORT U18 D2 BOYS PLATE: Tralee Tigers BC 40, St Marys...
The Heat Doctor – December 6th, 2019
The Heat Doctor himself, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh, answers your questions on home heating, energy conservation and how to access grants...
Call from the Dáil – December 6th, 2019
Political correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan scrutinises the week in Leinster House.
Why LNG isn’t on Mick Wallace’s Christmas Wish List – December 6th, 2019
Independents 4 Change MEP Mick Wallace says he’ll be sending the Taoiseach and his cabinet a great big lump of coal for Christmas. He...