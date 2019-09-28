Murt Murphy reports
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Football Championship Sponsored by O'Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh. Division 2 Final Ballyduff 1.08 St Senans 1.05
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland's Joey Carbery says that a lack of patience was a factor in their 19-12 defeat to Japan at the World Cup.Carbery kicked the...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Decentralisation and the Legal Aid System – 27th September, 2019
CEO of the Legal Aid Board John McDaid discusses the issue of decentralisation and staff turnover, as well as the Family Law Bill and...
HPV Catch Up Programme – 27th September, 2019
Following on from last week’s interview with Marie, who changed her mind after the Laura Brennan documentary, Dr Lucy Jessop, the director of the...
Call from the Dáil – 27th September, 2019
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan: