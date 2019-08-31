Murt Murphy reports
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
An Riocht 5K Athletic News
Last night saw the first of three legs take place in 5K athletics at An Riocht. Tom O'Donoghue reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
A Final plea to fly the Colours – August 30th, 2019
Kerry GAA PRO Leona Twiss makes a final plea for people to show their Kerry colours leading up to the match.
Flying BOTH flags – August 30th, 2019
Radio Kerry’s Elaine Kinsella headed down to Sean Og’s bar in Tralee to find out why they are flying both Kerry & Dublin flags.
INTRO | August – August 30th, 2019
Feargal Harrington from INTRO Matchmaking talks about rejecting potential partners for silly superficial reasons.