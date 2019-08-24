Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYIreland's Rugby World Cup preperations continue today.Joe Schmidt's side are in Twickenham to face England.Will O'Callaghan looks aheadMeanwhile, Scotland welcome France...
Killarney Races Day 4 Preview
The €50,000 Dunloe Hotel Vincent O’Brien Ruby Stakes (2.30) is the feature race on the fourth and final day of the Killarney August Festival...
The Rose of Tralee 60th anniversary begins today – August 23rd, 2019
The Rose of Tralee International Festival marks its 60th anniversary this year. Chief Executive Anthony O'Gara and Head of Operations Oliver Hurley join Jerry to...
The Banter escalation between the Kerry & Dublin Mayors – August 23rd, 2019
The banter between the Kerry and Dublin Mayors ahead of the All Ireland final is intensifying. Cathaoirleach of KCC Cllr Niall Kelleher joins Jerry to...
The unusual Kerry Supporter Song – August 23rd, 2019
One of the more unusual Kerry supporter songs Daniel Casey and Aidan Leahy join Jerry in studio to discuss the process of creating the song