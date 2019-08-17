Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships
Rowing action in Dingle today sees the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships take place.Mary B Teahan reports
Community Games Finals
Today sees the Community games finals take place in UL.Nelius Collins brings us the first report of the day
CPR Helps Save Lives – August 16th, 2019
A player collapsed during a women’s football game involving Scartaglen and Inbhear Scéine Gaels this week. Melissa O’Callaghan from Scartaglen gave CPR to the...
Financial Pressures on Students and Their Families – August 16th, 2019
Anne told Jerry about her daughter’s experience. She’s completed her first year studying nursing in Cork. Paul Crowley heard Anne’s interview and contacted Jerry...
Understanding Islam – August 16th, 2019
Tomorrow the annual Islamic Cultural Exhibition will be held in the Brandon Hotel in Tralee. Dr Rizwan Khan of the Kerry Islamic Outreach Society...