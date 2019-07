Murt Murphy reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Fri-dogs-15.mp3

The opening race at Shelbourne Park was won by Liam Dowling’s 5/1 priced Ballymac Alba, by 1 length in 28-63.

Race 10 at Limerick went to 7/4 on favourite Ardfert Rooster, for Ardfert’s Adrian and Kathleen Clifford, by 8 and a quarter lengths in 31-28.