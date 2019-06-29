Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review

Murt Murphy reports
Munster & Leinster Hurling Finals Preview
The Munster and Leinster Hurling champions will be determined tomorrow.Tipperary and Limerick contest the Munster decider, with Kilkenny and Wexford in opposition in Leinster.Eoin...
Double Header In Mounthawk Park Ends In Mixed Results
Both the Kerry Under 15's and Under 17's were in action today.They were at home in Mounthawk Park for a double header in the...
Kerins O’Rahilly’s Get One Over on An Ghaeltacht
Kerins O'Rahilly's have beaten An Ghealtacht this afternoon in Division 1 of the County Senior Football League.They beat the West Kerry team on a...
Pride Month in Kerry – June 28th, 2019
It’s pride month and many businesses in Kerry have put the rainbow logo on their social media. Rebekah Wall spoke to Deirdre about the...
INTRO Dating slot – June – June 28th, 2019
Feargal Harrington from INTRO Matchmaking joins us to talk dating. He also discusses the issue of guys blaming the me too movement for no...
Groundwork Volunteer Group on Rhododendron Controversy – June 28th, 2019
Trevor Halpin is chair of Groundwork which, for almost 30 years, ran camps which removed the invasive species from Killarney National Park. The National...