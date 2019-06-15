Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review

Murt Murphy reports
South & Mid Kerry Rowing Season Launched
The launch has taken place of the South and Mid Kerry rowing season.Mary B Teahan reports
Munster Pitch & Putt Strokeplay Championships Updates
Listowel is this weekend hosting the Munster Pitch & Putt Strokeplay Championships.The Junior Mens and Ladies competitions are on today, with both the Intermediate...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Home Help CE Scheme Comes to End in Tralee – June 14th, 2019
The Community Employment home help scheme operated from Cumann Iosaef Community Centre in Tralee but has now come to an end. Ken McDaid who...
Call from the Dáil – June 14th, 2019
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent analyses the week in politics.
Kerry Home Helps Not Paid Travel Expenses for Two Months – June 14th, 2019
Ted Kenny of SIPTU represents home helps, or health care support assistants, who work for the HSE. After his interview with Treasa Murphy, the...