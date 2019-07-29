Kingdom Golf News & Results

FRED DALY TROPHY 2019
MUNSTER SEMI-FINALS & FINAL
19th August at Clonmel Golf Club
Semi- Finals 9.00am A – Killarney -v- Limerick
9.40am B – Muskerry -v- Dungarvan
Final: 45 minutes after last match A-V-B
Waterville
Tuesday 23rd July 2019
Sponsor: Olive Kavanagh
1st Pauline Mulligan (12) 36 points
2nd Judy Sutton (19) 36 points
3rd Sadie Curran (23) 34 points
18 hole Singles S/Ford 28st July 2019
Sponsored by: MD Tyres
1st Timothy O’Sullivan (14) 43 pts
2nd Paul Sheehan (7) 40 pts
3rd Adam O’Dwyer (19) 39 pts
F9 Ger McGillicuddy (16) 22 pts
B9 David Farrell (10) 20 pts
Castleisland
Ladies Captain’s prize- (Bertha o Sullivan)
1st- Angela Kelliher 36pts
2nd- Kadie Colbert- 34pts
Best gross- Leila Maloney 92
3rd- Jackie o’Connor -33pts
Longest drive – Kim Mullins
Nearest the pin- Kadie Colbert
Seniors results 22/07/2019
1st William O’ Sullivan 26 pts
2nd Cyril Quigley 26 pts
3rd Ned Collins 25 pts.
Ladys captains prize GOY
1st Denny Lyons 41pts
2nd Andrew Fitzpatrick 40pts
3rd Tom McKenna 40pts
Congrats to Bertha on a fantastic Ladys Captains Day
Ross
On July 28th we held an Open SS competition.
The winners were –
1…..Jim Morris (14) 39.
2…..Seamus McCarthy (18) 37
3….Michael J Casey (17) 36.
Beaufort
(Gents Branch)
27th/28th July – Stableford sponsored by Pat & Joe Tangney
1st Mike Gleeson (16) 38 pts
2nd Peter McGill (25) 38 pts
3rd Darragh Carmody (5) 36 pts
Over 65 Winner: John Rice (25) 40 pts
23rd & 25th July – Tom grant Trophy
1st Team Peter Gill 100 pts
2nd Team Donal Brosnan 98 pts
3rd Team Joe McMahon 95 pts
4th Team Steve Shine 95 pts
5th Team Pat O’Connor 95 pts
6th Team Tom O’Sullivan 94 pts
7th Team Tony O’Connor 94 pts
26th July – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd
Winner: William Oxley (28) 47 pts
Fixtures
4th August – V-Par Sponsored by Carson’s Daybreak, Beaufort
5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Gents Prizes being sponsored by Dunloe/Europe Hotels. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.
31st July – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start. (followed by presentation of outstanding prizes).
2nd August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
.
Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.
(Ladies Branch)
27th/28th July – Round 4 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by Gerard Lee
1st Aideen Ryan-Lee (29) 69 Nett
2nd Grainne McShortall (31) 71 Nett
3rd Renee Clifford (29) 73 Nett
Fixtures
4th August – Stableford – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar
5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Ladies Prizes being sponsored by Boyle’s Topline, Killorglin. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.
Club Scramble – Wednesday 31st July – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start
2nd August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
Killarney
RESULTS SUNDAY 28th JULY 2018
Very kindly sponsored by The O’ Shea Family, the Maureen O Shea Memorial competition
1st Lorna O’Leary (37) 48 Pts
2nd Kelly Brotherton (1) 40 pts
3rd Tracy Eakin (1) 39 pts
4th Amy Arthur (6) 39 pts
5th Sarah O’Brien (8) 39 pts
6th Miriam McFarlane (28)39 pts
7th Lisa Kerfoot (13) 38 pts
Next competition is Captain James Capt. Prize on Sunday August 4th
Draw for foursomes and singles are on the notice board – please contact your opposition as soon as possible.
Volunteers needed for Senior Cup August 22nd – 24th Please sign up on Volunteer Sheet which is on the notice board in the ladies locker room
Killorglin
Ladies Results: Lady Captain Kathleen Keating’s Prize Day results. 18 Hole Stroke 1. Kathleen Cronin (21) 67 nett. 2. Betty Griffin (30) 69 nett. Best Gross: Emma Daly (19) 91. 3. Carmel Daly (37) 70 nett. Front 9: Tyler O’Sullivan (23) 35.5 nett. Back 9: Eileen Bell (25) 32.5 nett. Nearest Pin: Agnes O’Connor 573cm. Longest Drive: Ann Walker. Past Captain: Maria Pigott (38) 74 nett. High Handicap 32 +: Anne Myers Foley (34) 78 nett. Men’s 9 Hole: Donal Lynch (17) 20 pts. Guest Prize: Richard Gallagher. Ladies into Golf: 1. Mary O’Connor/Linda West/Kathleen Keating. 2. Eileen O’Sullivan/ Maura Kennedy. 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Gallys Bar & Restaurant. 1. Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22) 37 pts. 2. Emma Daly (19) 36 pts. 3. Carmel Daly (37) 34 pts (B6).
Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford 23/7/2019: 1. Mary Conway (28) 27-3=24pts. (B6). 2. Rita Kelleher (33) 26-2=24 pts. 3. Kitty Galvin (28) 22 pts. FIXTURES: Captains Prize to the Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sat 3rd August. Time Sheet 12.30pm to 2.00pm. Draw for partners. Puck Fair re-entry 12 Hole Stableford is now in progress and will continue until further notice. Open to Green Fees.
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies: Friday 26th and Sunday 28th July, Eileen Murphy, Foursomes Qualifier, Sponsored by The Grand Hotel 1st Anne Collins and Tina Moriarty(18)42pts.
Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 24th July 9 Hole Stableford 1st Geraldine O’Brien(21)18pts.
Men’s Club: Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th July 18 Hole V Par. Kindly Sponsored by The Men’s Club.1st Trevor Howell(16)2up, 2nd Eamon Travers(16)1up, 3rd Colin O’Sullivan(10)Tied. Front 9 Moss Hogan(13)3up, Back 9 Sean Barry(17)Tied. Scratch Score 69.
Seniors: Thursday 25th July 9 Hole Stableford 1st Tony Conroy(19)22pts, 2nd Fred Garvey(15)18pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Friday 2nd and Sunday 4th August.18 Hole Stroke(MC and Monthly Medal) Kindly Sponsored by McGuirk’s.
Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 31st July 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 3rd August and Sunday 4th August 18 Hole Monthly Medal Stroke(Goty) Sponsored by Green Heat.
Seniors: Thursday 1st August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.
Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.
The GameON Club junior members were delighted to be awarded Kerry County Council, Community Support Funding, which enabled the club to purchase 2 new full sets of golf clubs.
Summer Scramble on Friday 2nd August. Sign in from 6:00pm and shotgun start at 6:30pm.
Tralee
MENS
Pat Mulcare AmAm 27/28 July
Results:
1st Padraig Daughton, Derek Walsh, Crohan Fitzgerald, Denis McCarthy 180 Points
2nd Sean Whelan, Steve Dillon, Michael O’Carroll, Eamon Griffin 179 Points
3rd Mike McCarthy, Aidan Daly, Stephen Bergin, Liam Keneally 179 Points
Best Score Ballybunion Day 1
Liam Nihill, James Finan, Dermot Whelan, Gary Kelly 91 Points
Best Score Ballybunion Day 2
Derek Kelly, Conor Jameson, Sean Liddy, Mark Kavanagh 89 Points
Best Score Tralee Day 1
Stephen Barter, Pierce Wall, Harry Dawson, Donal Sugrue 89 Points
Best Score Tralee Day 2
Willie Murphy, Michael Quaide, Jim McNamara, Sean McCarthy 88 Points
Fixtures
Sun 04th August MC 12 President Gene Kelly’s Prize. 3 Shotgun starts.
Mon Aug 05th McElligiotts Garage Open Golf Classic.
Sat 10th August. Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 11th August. No Mens Golf.
Sat 17th August Captains Charity Day. Timesheet is Open.
Sun 18th August MC 13 West End Bar & Restaurant. Timesheet Open.
Wed 21st August Ballyroe Heights Hotel Festival Open Golf Classic. Timesheet Open
Sat 24th August DCS Open Fourball. Timesheet Open.
Sun 25th August MC 14 Ceann Sibeal Exchange. Tralee Town House. Timesheet Open
Wednesday 28th August. The Tankard Bar & Restaurant. Festival Open Singles.
LADIES
Results:
Wednesday 24th July 2019
Ard na Lí Maximum Score Stroke Play
1st: Catherine McCarthy (11) 71
CSS: 72
Fixtures:
Wednesday 31st Ladies Open Day Ballyroe Heights Hotel
Balllyheigue Castle
On 21st/22nd of July we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition
1st Anthony Kennedy (11) 40 pts
2nd Maurice McElligott (10) 39 pts
3rd Liam Kingston (18) 39 pts
4th Oliver O’Halloran (15) 38 pts
CSS 37pts both days
Last weekends competition was Kathleen Hartys Lady Captains Prize to the Men
1st Michael Hehir (15) 68 Nett
2nd Brian Mc Grath (15) 68 Nett
3rd Patrick Roche (19) 70 Nett
4th Gerry Behan (17) 71 Nett
5th Brendan Mc Mahon (23) 72 Nett
CSS 27 July 74 Nett
CSS 28 July 71 Nett
Next weekends competition is John Lohan Presidents Prize. Timesheet available online.
The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is
1 Condon, Mark 112
2 McCarthy, Liam 100
3 Gilbride, Noel 90
4 Hayes, Tommy 78
5 Maunsell, John 70
5 Kennedy, Anthony 70
7 Roche, Patrick 69
8 Healy, Paddy 67
9 Harty (C), Brendan 65
10 Behan, Gerry 62
Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Men’s Competition – Sunday 4th August – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Voucher Competition – Tuesday 23rd July 2019 – Cashen Course
1st Martina Mc Auliffe (12) 32 pts B9
2nd Marian Flannery (26) 32 pts
3 rd Ann O Connor (10) 31 Pts B9
4th Sighle Henigan (18) 31 Pts
Friday Mix Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion – Friday 26th July 2019 – Old Course
1st Gerry Galvin (10)
Gerard Hannon (15)
Donal Keane (24)
Jeanelle Griffin (31) 4 under 43.4 nett with penalty .40
2nd Orla Quilty (14)
Conor Quilty (6)
Brian Quilty (8)
Francis Quilty (5) 8 under 43.7 nett
3rd Eamon Walsh (15)
Siobhan Walsh (25)
James Barrett (17)
Eileen Barrett (33) 2 under 44.4 nett
With penalty .40
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction– Sunday 28th July 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S. (74 / 72)
1st Janice O Connell (11) 35 pts
2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (8) 34 pts (19 B9)
Best Gross Toni Quilter (17) 19 gross pts (16 B9)
3rd Bernie Moloney (20) 34 pts (14 B9) 4th Geraldine Williams (15) 33 pts
5th Louise Griffin (16) 32 pts
6th Norma Mullane (25) 30 pts (16 B9)
Front 9: Olga Kiely (21) 21 pts
Back 9: Jean Liston (28) 14 pts (B6)
Seniors: Peg O Malley (30) 30 pts
Nine Hole Judy Carmody (37) 15 pts
Fixtures:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Tuesday 6th August 2019 – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Nicholas Hayes of Corrib Oils – Thursday 25th July 2019 – Cashen Course
1st Pat McLoughlin (15), John A Cluhane (14), John Hogan (23), Jimmy Woulfe (23)
2nd Dan F O’Brien (12), Jerry Galvin (18), Brendan Daly (10), Pat Cummins (23)
3rd Eamon Condon (15), Larry Hickey (23), Martin Lucey (18), Denis Eggleston (26)
4th Dermot Walsh (15), John Maguire (19), D D Crowley (20), Noel Morkan (21)
5th Frank Dore (8), John Shier (18), John Nash (18), Brendan Brosnan (22)
6th Billy Farrell (14), Brendan Lych (20), Seamus Hanley (12), Cameron Sterritt (9)
Fixtures:
Thursday 1st August 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 25th July 2019 -Cashen Course
1ST Lucy McAuliffe (33) 18 PTS
2ND Mary Kelly (37) 16 PTS
3rd Margaret McAuliffe (30) 14 PTS
Fixtures:
Thursday 1th August 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents:
Lá Chaptaen na bhFear – Ignatius O’Connor
1. Patrick Farrell (12) 42pts
2. Aidan O’Connor (9) 41pts
Gross. Jimmy O’Connor (10) 38pts
3. Pádraig Ó Seaghdha (13) 39pts
4. Patrick O’Connor (9) 38pts
5. Daniel Fitton (25) 37pts
Front Nine. Brian O’Connor (5) 20pts
Back Nine. Kieran Murphy (11) 21pts
Past Captain. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) 35pts
Best Junior. Barra Lupton-Smith (11) 41pts
Longest Drive. Daniel Wallace
Nearest Pin. Michael Casey
Seniors:
1. Dónal Ó Loingsigh (22) 39pts
2. Karl Heinz Schubert (24) 38pts
3. Padraig Casey (23) 37pts
Congrats to Seán Desmond on winning the South of Ireland Championship on Sunday in Lahinch.
Sat. 3rd Aug. 3 Person Open Scramble- Sponsored by Clann Uí Mhurchú
Sun. 4th Aug. Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Clann Uí Mhurchú
Mon. 5th Aug. 3 Person Open Scramble / Captain’s Charity Day- Sponsored by Tomás Garvey / SuperValu
Ladies.
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Ann O’Higgins, Ann Cummins, Fran Murphy
1. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (20) 38pts
2. Margot Wall (23) 37pts
3. Sinéad Ní Chathasaigh (40) 36pts
4. Tara Uí Chualáin (25) 35pts
Front Nine. Bríd Ui Lubhaing (18) 21pts
Back Nine. Cathy O’Boyle (220 17pts
Dooks
Lady Captains Catherine Spain Prize
Saturday 27th July 2019 – CSS 72
1st – Aileen Curtayne (23) = 71
2nd – Niamh McCutcheon Machale (26) = 71
Best Gross – Tracy Eakin (1) = 77 Gross
3rd – Rosie Lane (14) = 71
4th – Maura Prendiville (20) = 72
5th – Cathy McKeefry (37) = 72
6th – Sally Gleeson (14) = 72
Front 9 – Dolores Johnston (27) = 33.5
Back 9 – Eileen Griffin (24) = 35 pts
Putting – Marguerita Mulcahy (21) = 26 putts
Past Captain: Catherine Doyle (13) = 74
Nearest the Pin on 8th – Delia Foley
Longest Drive on 18th – Caroline Breen
9 Hole Competition – 1st – Niamh Galvin (35) = 19
2nd – Ellen O’Connor
Mens 13 Hole – 1st Sebastin Condon (18) = 30 pts
********************
MacBees Home and Away Team of 3
1st – Angela Lyons (18) / Gretta Butler (23) / Phil Ann Foley (35) = 45 pts
2nd – Lucy Donegan (15) / Agnes Burns (25) / Elsie Stephens (33) = 43 pts (B6)
3rd – Kate Walsh (19) / Ellen O’Connor (29) / Marie O’Sullivan (36) = 43 pts
**********************************************
Mens Club – Quinlan Fish Killorglin Singles
28th July 2019
1st – Peter Fleming (10) = 45 pts
2nd – Ger Galbraith (19) 39 pts
3rd – Shane O’Sullivan (13) c/b
4th – Jim O’Neill (19) 38th pts c/b
Best Gross – Ed Deniels (4) = 37
5th – Mick Duffy (22) = 38 pts c/b
6th – Brendan Lynch (17) = 37 pts
Over 65’s – Pat Bowler (17) = 36 pts
Front 9 – Shane Shanahan (12) = 22 pts
Back 9 – Austin Shaughnessy (12) = 23 pts
Next Competition: Presidents Prize weekend 3rd & 4th August – White Tees
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
1st. Flor O’Donoghue (12) 62
2nd. Kieran Chinoy (11) 63
3rd. Alan Nagle (11) 64
Autumn Gold Outing to Lee Valley.
Winner of the “Denis Crowley Memorial” was James Brosnan with 37pts.
Thursday Evening Bottle competition winner Philip Duggan – 28nett.
Friday Evening Scramble Winners – Ena O’Brien, Dave Burke and Mossie Foley.
Ladies Results.
18 Hole Stableford.
1st. Laura Hatton 35pts.
2nd. Grainne Crowley 34pts.
Sponsor Bistro XV111