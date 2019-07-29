Kingdom Golf News & Results

FRED DALY TROPHY 2019

MUNSTER SEMI-FINALS & FINAL

19th August at Clonmel Golf Club

Semi- Finals 9.00am A – Killarney -v- Limerick

9.40am B – Muskerry -v- Dungarvan

Final: 45 minutes after last match A-V-B

Waterville

Tuesday 23rd July 2019

Sponsor: Olive Kavanagh

1st Pauline Mulligan (12) 36 points

2nd Judy Sutton (19) 36 points

3rd Sadie Curran (23) 34 points

18 hole Singles S/Ford 28st July 2019

Sponsored by: MD Tyres

1st Timothy O’Sullivan (14) 43 pts

2nd Paul Sheehan (7) 40 pts

3rd Adam O’Dwyer (19) 39 pts

F9 Ger McGillicuddy (16) 22 pts

B9 David Farrell (10) 20 pts

Castleisland

Ladies Captain’s prize- (Bertha o Sullivan)

1st- Angela Kelliher 36pts

2nd- Kadie Colbert- 34pts

Best gross- Leila Maloney 92

3rd- Jackie o’Connor -33pts

Longest drive – Kim Mullins

Nearest the pin- Kadie Colbert

Seniors results 22/07/2019

1st William O’ Sullivan 26 pts

2nd Cyril Quigley 26 pts

3rd Ned Collins 25 pts.

Ladys captains prize GOY

1st Denny Lyons 41pts

2nd Andrew Fitzpatrick 40pts

3rd Tom McKenna 40pts

Congrats to Bertha on a fantastic Ladys Captains Day

Ross

On July 28th we held an Open SS competition.

The winners were –

1…..Jim Morris (14) 39.

2…..Seamus McCarthy (18) 37

3….Michael J Casey (17) 36.

Beaufort

(Gents Branch)

27th/28th July – Stableford sponsored by Pat & Joe Tangney

1st Mike Gleeson (16) 38 pts

2nd Peter McGill (25) 38 pts

3rd Darragh Carmody (5) 36 pts

Over 65 Winner: John Rice (25) 40 pts

23rd & 25th July – Tom grant Trophy

1st Team Peter Gill 100 pts

2nd Team Donal Brosnan 98 pts

3rd Team Joe McMahon 95 pts

4th Team Steve Shine 95 pts

5th Team Pat O’Connor 95 pts

6th Team Tom O’Sullivan 94 pts

7th Team Tony O’Connor 94 pts

26th July – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: William Oxley (28) 47 pts

Fixtures

4th August – V-Par Sponsored by Carson’s Daybreak, Beaufort

5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Gents Prizes being sponsored by Dunloe/Europe Hotels. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.

31st July – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start. (followed by presentation of outstanding prizes).

2nd August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.

(Ladies Branch)

27th/28th July – Round 4 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by Gerard Lee

1st Aideen Ryan-Lee (29) 69 Nett

2nd Grainne McShortall (31) 71 Nett

3rd Renee Clifford (29) 73 Nett

Fixtures

4th August – Stableford – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar

5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Ladies Prizes being sponsored by Boyle’s Topline, Killorglin. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.

Club Scramble – Wednesday 31st July – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

2nd August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

Killarney

RESULTS SUNDAY 28th JULY 2018

Very kindly sponsored by The O’ Shea Family, the Maureen O Shea Memorial competition

1st Lorna O’Leary (37) 48 Pts

2nd Kelly Brotherton (1) 40 pts

3rd Tracy Eakin (1) 39 pts

4th Amy Arthur (6) 39 pts

5th Sarah O’Brien (8) 39 pts

6th Miriam McFarlane (28)39 pts

7th Lisa Kerfoot (13) 38 pts

Next competition is Captain James Capt. Prize on Sunday August 4th

Draw for foursomes and singles are on the notice board – please contact your opposition as soon as possible.

Volunteers needed for Senior Cup August 22nd – 24th Please sign up on Volunteer Sheet which is on the notice board in the ladies locker room

Killorglin

Ladies Results: Lady Captain Kathleen Keating’s Prize Day results. 18 Hole Stroke 1. Kathleen Cronin (21) 67 nett. 2. Betty Griffin (30) 69 nett. Best Gross: Emma Daly (19) 91. 3. Carmel Daly (37) 70 nett. Front 9: Tyler O’Sullivan (23) 35.5 nett. Back 9: Eileen Bell (25) 32.5 nett. Nearest Pin: Agnes O’Connor 573cm. Longest Drive: Ann Walker. Past Captain: Maria Pigott (38) 74 nett. High Handicap 32 +: Anne Myers Foley (34) 78 nett. Men’s 9 Hole: Donal Lynch (17) 20 pts. Guest Prize: Richard Gallagher. Ladies into Golf: 1. Mary O’Connor/Linda West/Kathleen Keating. 2. Eileen O’Sullivan/ Maura Kennedy. 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Gallys Bar & Restaurant. 1. Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22) 37 pts. 2. Emma Daly (19) 36 pts. 3. Carmel Daly (37) 34 pts (B6).

Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford 23/7/2019: 1. Mary Conway (28) 27-3=24pts. (B6). 2. Rita Kelleher (33) 26-2=24 pts. 3. Kitty Galvin (28) 22 pts. FIXTURES: Captains Prize to the Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sat 3rd August. Time Sheet 12.30pm to 2.00pm. Draw for partners. Puck Fair re-entry 12 Hole Stableford is now in progress and will continue until further notice. Open to Green Fees.

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies: Friday 26th and Sunday 28th July, Eileen Murphy, Foursomes Qualifier, Sponsored by The Grand Hotel 1st Anne Collins and Tina Moriarty(18)42pts.

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 24th July 9 Hole Stableford 1st Geraldine O’Brien(21)18pts.

Men’s Club: Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th July 18 Hole V Par. Kindly Sponsored by The Men’s Club.1st Trevor Howell(16)2up, 2nd Eamon Travers(16)1up, 3rd Colin O’Sullivan(10)Tied. Front 9 Moss Hogan(13)3up, Back 9 Sean Barry(17)Tied. Scratch Score 69.

Seniors: Thursday 25th July 9 Hole Stableford 1st Tony Conroy(19)22pts, 2nd Fred Garvey(15)18pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Friday 2nd and Sunday 4th August.18 Hole Stroke(MC and Monthly Medal) Kindly Sponsored by McGuirk’s.

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 31st July 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 3rd August and Sunday 4th August 18 Hole Monthly Medal Stroke(Goty) Sponsored by Green Heat.

Seniors: Thursday 1st August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.

The GameON Club junior members were delighted to be awarded Kerry County Council, Community Support Funding, which enabled the club to purchase 2 new full sets of golf clubs.

Summer Scramble on Friday 2nd August. Sign in from 6:00pm and shotgun start at 6:30pm.

Tralee

MENS

Pat Mulcare AmAm 27/28 July

Results:

1st Padraig Daughton, Derek Walsh, Crohan Fitzgerald, Denis McCarthy 180 Points

2nd Sean Whelan, Steve Dillon, Michael O’Carroll, Eamon Griffin 179 Points

3rd Mike McCarthy, Aidan Daly, Stephen Bergin, Liam Keneally 179 Points

Best Score Ballybunion Day 1

Liam Nihill, James Finan, Dermot Whelan, Gary Kelly 91 Points

Best Score Ballybunion Day 2

Derek Kelly, Conor Jameson, Sean Liddy, Mark Kavanagh 89 Points

Best Score Tralee Day 1

Stephen Barter, Pierce Wall, Harry Dawson, Donal Sugrue 89 Points

Best Score Tralee Day 2

Willie Murphy, Michael Quaide, Jim McNamara, Sean McCarthy 88 Points

Fixtures

Sun 04th August MC 12 President Gene Kelly’s Prize. 3 Shotgun starts.

Mon Aug 05th McElligiotts Garage Open Golf Classic.

Sat 10th August. Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 11th August. No Mens Golf.

Sat 17th August Captains Charity Day. Timesheet is Open.

Sun 18th August MC 13 West End Bar & Restaurant. Timesheet Open.

Wed 21st August Ballyroe Heights Hotel Festival Open Golf Classic. Timesheet Open

Sat 24th August DCS Open Fourball. Timesheet Open.

Sun 25th August MC 14 Ceann Sibeal Exchange. Tralee Town House. Timesheet Open

Wednesday 28th August. The Tankard Bar & Restaurant. Festival Open Singles.

LADIES

Results:

Wednesday 24th July 2019

Ard na Lí Maximum Score Stroke Play

1st: Catherine McCarthy (11) 71

CSS: 72

Fixtures:

Wednesday 31st Ladies Open Day Ballyroe Heights Hotel

Balllyheigue Castle

On 21st/22nd of July we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition

1st Anthony Kennedy (11) 40 pts

2nd Maurice McElligott (10) 39 pts

3rd Liam Kingston (18) 39 pts

4th Oliver O’Halloran (15) 38 pts

CSS 37pts both days

Last weekends competition was Kathleen Hartys Lady Captains Prize to the Men

1st Michael Hehir (15) 68 Nett

2nd Brian Mc Grath (15) 68 Nett

3rd Patrick Roche (19) 70 Nett

4th Gerry Behan (17) 71 Nett

5th Brendan Mc Mahon (23) 72 Nett

CSS 27 July 74 Nett

CSS 28 July 71 Nett

Next weekends competition is John Lohan Presidents Prize. Timesheet available online.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Condon, Mark 112

2 McCarthy, Liam 100

3 Gilbride, Noel 90

4 Hayes, Tommy 78

5 Maunsell, John 70

5 Kennedy, Anthony 70

7 Roche, Patrick 69

8 Healy, Paddy 67

9 Harty (C), Brendan 65

10 Behan, Gerry 62

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Men’s Competition – Sunday 4th August – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday Voucher Competition – Tuesday 23rd July 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Martina Mc Auliffe (12) 32 pts B9

2nd Marian Flannery (26) 32 pts

3 rd Ann O Connor (10) 31 Pts B9

4th Sighle Henigan (18) 31 Pts

Friday Mix Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion – Friday 26th July 2019 – Old Course

1st Gerry Galvin (10)

Gerard Hannon (15)

Donal Keane (24)

Jeanelle Griffin (31) 4 under 43.4 nett with penalty .40

2nd Orla Quilty (14)

Conor Quilty (6)

Brian Quilty (8)

Francis Quilty (5) 8 under 43.7 nett

3rd Eamon Walsh (15)

Siobhan Walsh (25)

James Barrett (17)

Eileen Barrett (33) 2 under 44.4 nett

With penalty .40

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction– Sunday 28th July 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S. (74 / 72)

1st Janice O Connell (11) 35 pts

2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (8) 34 pts (19 B9)

Best Gross Toni Quilter (17) 19 gross pts (16 B9)

3rd Bernie Moloney (20) 34 pts (14 B9) 4th Geraldine Williams (15) 33 pts

5th Louise Griffin (16) 32 pts

6th Norma Mullane (25) 30 pts (16 B9)

Front 9: Olga Kiely (21) 21 pts

Back 9: Jean Liston (28) 14 pts (B6)

Seniors: Peg O Malley (30) 30 pts

Nine Hole Judy Carmody (37) 15 pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Voucher Competition – Tuesday 6th August 2019 – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Nicholas Hayes of Corrib Oils – Thursday 25th July 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Pat McLoughlin (15), John A Cluhane (14), John Hogan (23), Jimmy Woulfe (23)

2nd Dan F O’Brien (12), Jerry Galvin (18), Brendan Daly (10), Pat Cummins (23)

3rd Eamon Condon (15), Larry Hickey (23), Martin Lucey (18), Denis Eggleston (26)

4th Dermot Walsh (15), John Maguire (19), D D Crowley (20), Noel Morkan (21)

5th Frank Dore (8), John Shier (18), John Nash (18), Brendan Brosnan (22)

6th Billy Farrell (14), Brendan Lych (20), Seamus Hanley (12), Cameron Sterritt (9)

Fixtures:

Thursday 1st August 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 25th July 2019 -Cashen Course

1ST Lucy McAuliffe (33) 18 PTS

2ND Mary Kelly (37) 16 PTS

3rd Margaret McAuliffe (30) 14 PTS

Fixtures:

Thursday 1th August 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents:

Lá Chaptaen na bhFear – Ignatius O’Connor

1. Patrick Farrell (12) 42pts

2. Aidan O’Connor (9) 41pts

Gross. Jimmy O’Connor (10) 38pts

3. Pádraig Ó Seaghdha (13) 39pts

4. Patrick O’Connor (9) 38pts

5. Daniel Fitton (25) 37pts

Front Nine. Brian O’Connor (5) 20pts

Back Nine. Kieran Murphy (11) 21pts

Past Captain. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) 35pts

Best Junior. Barra Lupton-Smith (11) 41pts

Longest Drive. Daniel Wallace

Nearest Pin. Michael Casey

Seniors:

1. Dónal Ó Loingsigh (22) 39pts

2. Karl Heinz Schubert (24) 38pts

3. Padraig Casey (23) 37pts

Congrats to Seán Desmond on winning the South of Ireland Championship on Sunday in Lahinch.

Sat. 3rd Aug. 3 Person Open Scramble- Sponsored by Clann Uí Mhurchú

Sun. 4th Aug. Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Clann Uí Mhurchú

Mon. 5th Aug. 3 Person Open Scramble / Captain’s Charity Day- Sponsored by Tomás Garvey / SuperValu

Ladies.

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Ann O’Higgins, Ann Cummins, Fran Murphy

1. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (20) 38pts

2. Margot Wall (23) 37pts

3. Sinéad Ní Chathasaigh (40) 36pts

4. Tara Uí Chualáin (25) 35pts

Front Nine. Bríd Ui Lubhaing (18) 21pts

Back Nine. Cathy O’Boyle (220 17pts

Dooks

Lady Captains Catherine Spain Prize

Saturday 27th July 2019 – CSS 72

1st – Aileen Curtayne (23) = 71

2nd – Niamh McCutcheon Machale (26) = 71

Best Gross – Tracy Eakin (1) = 77 Gross

3rd – Rosie Lane (14) = 71

4th – Maura Prendiville (20) = 72

5th – Cathy McKeefry (37) = 72

6th – Sally Gleeson (14) = 72

Front 9 – Dolores Johnston (27) = 33.5

Back 9 – Eileen Griffin (24) = 35 pts

Putting – Marguerita Mulcahy (21) = 26 putts

Past Captain: Catherine Doyle (13) = 74

Nearest the Pin on 8th – Delia Foley

Longest Drive on 18th – Caroline Breen

9 Hole Competition – 1st – Niamh Galvin (35) = 19

2nd – Ellen O’Connor

Mens 13 Hole – 1st Sebastin Condon (18) = 30 pts

********************

MacBees Home and Away Team of 3

1st – Angela Lyons (18) / Gretta Butler (23) / Phil Ann Foley (35) = 45 pts

2nd – Lucy Donegan (15) / Agnes Burns (25) / Elsie Stephens (33) = 43 pts (B6)

3rd – Kate Walsh (19) / Ellen O’Connor (29) / Marie O’Sullivan (36) = 43 pts

**********************************************

Mens Club – Quinlan Fish Killorglin Singles

28th July 2019

1st – Peter Fleming (10) = 45 pts

2nd – Ger Galbraith (19) 39 pts

3rd – Shane O’Sullivan (13) c/b

4th – Jim O’Neill (19) 38th pts c/b

Best Gross – Ed Deniels (4) = 37

5th – Mick Duffy (22) = 38 pts c/b

6th – Brendan Lynch (17) = 37 pts

Over 65’s – Pat Bowler (17) = 36 pts

Front 9 – Shane Shanahan (12) = 22 pts

Back 9 – Austin Shaughnessy (12) = 23 pts

Next Competition: Presidents Prize weekend 3rd & 4th August – White Tees

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

1st. Flor O’Donoghue (12) 62

2nd. Kieran Chinoy (11) 63

3rd. Alan Nagle (11) 64

Autumn Gold Outing to Lee Valley.

Winner of the “Denis Crowley Memorial” was James Brosnan with 37pts.

Thursday Evening Bottle competition winner Philip Duggan – 28nett.

Friday Evening Scramble Winners – Ena O’Brien, Dave Burke and Mossie Foley.

Ladies Results.

18 Hole Stableford.

1st. Laura Hatton 35pts.

2nd. Grainne Crowley 34pts.

Sponsor Bistro XV111