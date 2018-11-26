Kingdom Golf News & Results

Waterville

Single Stableford

Sponsored by Jack Fitzpatrick, Market House

1st David Curran 41

2nd Ger McGillycuddy 40

3rd Jimmy Sugrue 38

Ballyheigue Castle





Sundays competition was a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Oliver O’Halloran (15) 30 pts

2nd Eamon Stack (18) 28 pts

3rd Gerry Behan (18) 28 pts

Next Sundays competition is a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

On Sunday Dec 16th there will be a mixed scramble at 11am with a shotgun start. This will be followed by the presentation of the Christmas Hampers competition. All outstanding prizes will also be presented on the day.

Castleisland

Seniors Results 19/11/2018

1st Pat Ruane 26pts

2nd John o’ Connell 23pts

3rd Mike O’ Connor 22pts

Mixed Scramble 21/11/2018

1st William O’ Sullivan, Maire Gleeson,, Elaine Richardson,Patsy Sweeney,

2nd, William Galvin, Mary O’ Sullivan,Annette Galvin

result of the Garveys Supervalu Christmas Hampers

1ST Stephen Crookes

2nd Liam Martin

3rd Dan Nelligan

next week competition 12 hole singles

AGM Meeting @3.30pm please all members attend

Killarney

Results Sunday 25th November

Mixed competition held on Mahony’s Point and very kindly sponsored by Vincent Casey Life & Pensions Killarney

1st. Margaret Curtain

Eddie Coleman. 64 Points

2nd Kathleen Wall

John Wall. 68 Points

Best Gross ( & 3rd )Amy Arthur

Donal Considine 68 Points

4th. Jane Dwyer

Mike McCauliffe 69 Points

Congratulations to all the winners. Next Sunday’s competition will be a stableford competition held in Mahony’s Point and is very kindly sponsored by Bank of Ireland

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 hole Singles.

1st. Dan Lucey (16) 45pts.

2nd. John Barry (14) 42 pts.

3rd. Charlie Vaughan (18) 41pts. (OCB)

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Mike O’Brien 24pts.

Next Weekend – Jimmy and Mary Duggan Christmas Hamper.

Ladies results

Sun 25th November

Sponsor: Mick and Jimmy’s

1st. Clara Brosnan (20) 30pts. (OCB)

2nd. Rowitha Boch (33) 30pts.

3rd. Delia Long (26) 27pts

Sun 2nd December

15 Hole Stableford

Santa’s Mystery Hole

Sponsor: Marian & David O’Dwyer

Ross

On Nov 24th/25th we held the final round of the Open Strokeplay Competition in the Keanes Jewellers Ross GC Gold Medal Competition

The winners were:-

1 .. Michael Courtney (13) 68

2…. Alan Flynn (6) 69

3….Mike Casey (13) 70

Best Gross …..Jonathan Casey .

Gold Medal Winner was Michael Courtney

GOTY- This was also the final round in the Golfer of The Year competition which was a very tight and tense battle between the Captains.

It was won by the in-coming Captain John Cushkelly on 111.60 with the out-going Captain Alan Flynn being the runner-up on 109.50.

Dooks

Mens Club

Keane’s Supervalu Singles – 24 & 25 November 2018

Winner John Hickie (12) 41 pts

2nd John Cahillane (13) 40 pts c/b

3rd Austin Shaughnessy (12) 40 pts c/b

4th Michael Meade (23) 40 pts c/b

Gross Denis McGillycuddy (4) 35 pts

5th Peter McLaughlin (12) 39 pts c/b

6th John Cooper (18) 39 pts c/b

Over 65’s Ronan Burke (13) 34 pts

Front 9 Pat Lynch (13) 21 pts

Back 9 Michael Corkery (27) 19 pts

NEXT Weekend – 1 & 2 December 2018 – Club Fourball – 13 Holes – Stableford – White Markers

Tralee

Results & Fixtures 25.11.18

Results: Whiskey Singles

1. Padraig Moynihan (11) 36 Points.

2. Kieran T Dinan (19) 34 Points.

3. Robert Dinan (28) 34 Points.

4. Mike Galvin (15) 33 Points

Cards processed 65

Fixtures:

Saturday 1st Dec – Casual Golf

Sunday 2nd Dec – Brandy Scramble – 3 Person

Monday 3rd Dec – Mens AGM Grand Hotel

Saturday 8th Dec – Casual Golf

Sunday 9th December – Scotch Foursomes

Saturday 15th December – Casual Golf

Sunday 16th December – Christmas Fun Golf – Shot Gun Start & Hamper Presentations

Thursday 27th December – Sean Walsh AmAm

Ladies results

Sunday 25th December (round 3)Christmas Hamper

1st Gorretti O’ Connor 31points

2nd Claire Benner 19 points

3rd Emma Morrissey 28points

Fixtures :

Wednesday 28th November 9 hole re-entry

Sunday 2nd December Scramble and Ladies Christmas Party starting at 2pm

Ceann Sibéal /Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Moneygall Glazing Accessories

1. Kenny Murphy (11) 40pts

2. Tom Hoare (12) 39pts

3. Micheál Lenihan (15) 39pts

Fixture List December:

2nd Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Half Door Restaurant

9th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers

16th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Garry O’Malley Windows and Doors

23rd Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag An Coiste Bainistíochta

30th An Chéad Bhuille Mór- Captain’s Drive-in- 3 Person Competition

Ladies

13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

1. Tara Uí Chualáin (29) 32pts

2. Winnie O’Sullivan (25) 27pts

3. Sheila O’Reilly (22) 27pts

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 2nd December 2018 Mixed Christmas Hamper Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old Course and Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Competition 20th November 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Louise Griffin (17) 36pts

2nd Bernie Moloney (21) 29pts

3rd Siobhán Walsh (27) 27 pts(B9)

4th Mary Horgan (20) 27 pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 4th December 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition 22th November 2018 – Old Course

1st Patrick Harnett (17) 30+1 31pts B5-10

2nd Dominic Moriarty (20) 28+3 31pts B5-9

3rd Michael O’Connor (16) 29+1 30pts B5-13

4th Michael P Murphy (21) 29+1 30pts B5-11

5th Pat McLoughlin (15) 31-1 30pts B5-10

6th John Fox (16) 27+3 30pts B3-5

7th Michael O Callaghan (20) 30pts

8th Martin Lucey (19) 31-4 27pts

Gross John Kinsella 23pts

V Nicholas Hayes (17) 26+1 27pts B3-4

S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (16) 27-1 26pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 29th November 2018 Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Michael P Murphy – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition 23rd November 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Josette O’Donnell (14) 18 pts

2nd Sighle Henigan (17) 17 pts (19 – 2pts)

3rd Toni Quilter (17) 16 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 30th December 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course

Beaufort

Gent’s Branch

24th/25th November – Round 2 – Winter League (13 Hole Stableford) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher

1st James Jones (7) 30 pts

2nd Jim O’Leary (12) 28 pts

Fixtures

1st/2nd December – Round 3 Winter League – 13 Hole Stableford – yellow tees – sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher