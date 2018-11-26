Kingdom Golf News & Results

Waterville
Single Stableford
Sponsored by Jack Fitzpatrick, Market House
1st David Curran 41
2nd Ger McGillycuddy 40
3rd Jimmy Sugrue 38
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Oliver O’Halloran (15) 30 pts
2nd Eamon Stack (18) 28 pts
3rd Gerry Behan (18) 28 pts
Next Sundays competition is a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
On Sunday Dec 16th there will be a mixed scramble at 11am with a shotgun start. This will be followed by the presentation of the Christmas Hampers competition. All outstanding prizes will also be presented on the day.
Castleisland
Seniors Results 19/11/2018
1st Pat Ruane 26pts
2nd John o’ Connell 23pts
3rd Mike O’ Connor 22pts
Mixed Scramble 21/11/2018
1st William O’ Sullivan, Maire Gleeson,, Elaine Richardson,Patsy Sweeney,
2nd, William Galvin, Mary O’ Sullivan,Annette Galvin
result of the Garveys Supervalu Christmas Hampers
1ST Stephen Crookes
2nd Liam Martin
3rd Dan Nelligan
next week competition 12 hole singles
AGM Meeting @3.30pm please all members attend
Killarney
Results Sunday 25th November
Mixed competition held on Mahony’s Point and very kindly sponsored by Vincent Casey Life & Pensions Killarney
1st. Margaret Curtain
Eddie Coleman. 64 Points
2nd Kathleen Wall
John Wall. 68 Points
Best Gross ( & 3rd )Amy Arthur
Donal Considine 68 Points
4th. Jane Dwyer
Mike McCauliffe 69 Points
Congratulations to all the winners. Next Sunday’s competition will be a stableford competition held in Mahony’s Point and is very kindly sponsored by Bank of Ireland
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 hole Singles.
1st. Dan Lucey (16) 45pts.
2nd. John Barry (14) 42 pts.
3rd. Charlie Vaughan (18) 41pts. (OCB)
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Mike O’Brien 24pts.
Next Weekend – Jimmy and Mary Duggan Christmas Hamper.
Ladies results
Sun 25th November
Sponsor: Mick and Jimmy’s
1st. Clara Brosnan (20) 30pts. (OCB)
2nd. Rowitha Boch (33) 30pts.
3rd. Delia Long (26) 27pts
Sun 2nd December
15 Hole Stableford
Santa’s Mystery Hole
Sponsor: Marian & David O’Dwyer
Ross
On Nov 24th/25th we held the final round of the Open Strokeplay Competition in the Keanes Jewellers Ross GC Gold Medal Competition
The winners were:-
1 .. Michael Courtney (13) 68
2…. Alan Flynn (6) 69
3….Mike Casey (13) 70
Best Gross …..Jonathan Casey .
Gold Medal Winner was Michael Courtney
GOTY- This was also the final round in the Golfer of The Year competition which was a very tight and tense battle between the Captains.
It was won by the in-coming Captain John Cushkelly on 111.60 with the out-going Captain Alan Flynn being the runner-up on 109.50.
Dooks
Mens Club
Keane’s Supervalu Singles – 24 & 25 November 2018
Winner John Hickie (12) 41 pts
2nd John Cahillane (13) 40 pts c/b
3rd Austin Shaughnessy (12) 40 pts c/b
4th Michael Meade (23) 40 pts c/b
Gross Denis McGillycuddy (4) 35 pts
5th Peter McLaughlin (12) 39 pts c/b
6th John Cooper (18) 39 pts c/b
Over 65’s Ronan Burke (13) 34 pts
Front 9 Pat Lynch (13) 21 pts
Back 9 Michael Corkery (27) 19 pts
NEXT Weekend – 1 & 2 December 2018 – Club Fourball – 13 Holes – Stableford – White Markers
Tralee
Results & Fixtures 25.11.18
Results: Whiskey Singles
1. Padraig Moynihan (11) 36 Points.
2. Kieran T Dinan (19) 34 Points.
3. Robert Dinan (28) 34 Points.
4. Mike Galvin (15) 33 Points
Cards processed 65
Fixtures:
Saturday 1st Dec – Casual Golf
Sunday 2nd Dec – Brandy Scramble – 3 Person
Monday 3rd Dec – Mens AGM Grand Hotel
Saturday 8th Dec – Casual Golf
Sunday 9th December – Scotch Foursomes
Saturday 15th December – Casual Golf
Sunday 16th December – Christmas Fun Golf – Shot Gun Start & Hamper Presentations
Thursday 27th December – Sean Walsh AmAm
Ladies results
Sunday 25th December (round 3)Christmas Hamper
1st Gorretti O’ Connor 31points
2nd Claire Benner 19 points
3rd Emma Morrissey 28points
Fixtures :
Wednesday 28th November 9 hole re-entry
Sunday 2nd December Scramble and Ladies Christmas Party starting at 2pm
Ceann Sibéal /Dingle Links
Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Moneygall Glazing Accessories
1. Kenny Murphy (11) 40pts
2. Tom Hoare (12) 39pts
3. Micheál Lenihan (15) 39pts
Fixture List December:
2nd Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Half Door Restaurant
9th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers
16th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Garry O’Malley Windows and Doors
23rd Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag An Coiste Bainistíochta
30th An Chéad Bhuille Mór- Captain’s Drive-in- 3 Person Competition
Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
1. Tara Uí Chualáin (29) 32pts
2. Winnie O’Sullivan (25) 27pts
3. Sheila O’Reilly (22) 27pts
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 2nd December 2018 Mixed Christmas Hamper Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old Course and Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Competition 20th November 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Louise Griffin (17) 36pts
2nd Bernie Moloney (21) 29pts
3rd Siobhán Walsh (27) 27 pts(B9)
4th Mary Horgan (20) 27 pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 4th December 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition 22th November 2018 – Old Course
1st Patrick Harnett (17) 30+1 31pts B5-10
2nd Dominic Moriarty (20) 28+3 31pts B5-9
3rd Michael O’Connor (16) 29+1 30pts B5-13
4th Michael P Murphy (21) 29+1 30pts B5-11
5th Pat McLoughlin (15) 31-1 30pts B5-10
6th John Fox (16) 27+3 30pts B3-5
7th Michael O Callaghan (20) 30pts
8th Martin Lucey (19) 31-4 27pts
Gross John Kinsella 23pts
V Nicholas Hayes (17) 26+1 27pts B3-4
S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (16) 27-1 26pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 29th November 2018 Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Michael P Murphy – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition 23rd November 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Josette O’Donnell (14) 18 pts
2nd Sighle Henigan (17) 17 pts (19 – 2pts)
3rd Toni Quilter (17) 16 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 30th December 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course
Beaufort
Gent’s Branch
24th/25th November – Round 2 – Winter League (13 Hole Stableford) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher
1st James Jones (7) 30 pts
2nd Jim O’Leary (12) 28 pts
Fixtures
1st/2nd December – Round 3 Winter League – 13 Hole Stableford – yellow tees – sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher