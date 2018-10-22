Kingdom Golf News & Results

Killarney

Date: 21/10/2018

Format: Singles VPar

Course: Mahony’s Point

1st Ian Cronin (6) 6 up

2nd Rory Mccann (16) 5up

3rd Joseph Sheahan (5) 4 up

4th Colm Cagney (7) 3up

5th Padraig Burke (20) 3up

Best Gross Ian Spillane 72

Cat.2 Kieran O’Connor (7) 2up

Cat.3 John Hickey (12) 2up

Cat.4 John Horgan (20) 1up





Standard Scratch 70

Upcoming Competition

Competition: John C Cooper Memorial

Date: 28/10/2018

Format: Single Stokes

Course: Killeen

Top 20 Qualify for playoff on Monday morning (10am – 11am) on Mahony’s Point

2 x shotguns – 08:00 and 12:30 – subject to change depending on weather forecast

** (BRS goes live 24/11/2018) at 19:00**

Ladies competition was kindly sponsored by Castlerosse Hotel and the format was Stableford held on Killeen

1st Margaret Campion (8) 36pts

2nd /BG Eimear O’Donnell (6) 36

3rd Corrina Griffin ( 5) 35

4th Grace Dennehy (27) 34

5th Mary Geaney (13) 33 B9

6th Maire Murphy (36) 33

Congratulations to all the winners .

Next Sunday competition is very kindly sponsored by GMHD insurances – it will be stroke format on Mahony’s Point

Ross

On Sunday Oct 21st we held an SS competition sponsored by the McSweeney Arms Hotel

The winners were:-

1..Jonathan Casey (11) 37.

2..John Cushkelly (16) 37.

3.. Maurice Coffey (26) 37

Kenmare

Men’s results.

18 Hole Singles

Sponsored by Sean Daly Building Contractor Killarney.

1st. Tom Carey (16) 39pts.

2nd. Dave Burke (10) 38pts.

3rs. Flor O’Donoghue (16) 37pts. (OCB)

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Bernard Hourihan – 22pts.

Ladies’ Results.

Christmas Hamper

Sponsor – Ladies View

1st. Colette Bradshaw (15) 43pts

2nd. Mege Dalton (20) 36pts

3rd. Delia Long (26) 35pts

Sun 28th October

18 Hole Stableford

Sponsor: Quills

Castleisland

Seniors 15/10/2018

1st Willie Galvin 25pts

2nd Donal De Barra 24pts

3rd John Slattery 24 pts

Mixed Scarmble Results

1st Willie Galvin, Tommy Lundie, Elaine Richardson, Bridie Collins

2nd Caroline Pierce, Marian Kerrisk, Liam Sweeney, Jer Long.

Results of 18 hole stableford GOY

1st Pat O’Sullivan 37pts

2nd Tommy Moroney 37pts

3rd Willie Galvin 36pts

Next week competitions

Master Classic Final 2018

Presentation of Master Classic and meal for top 40 @ 3pm

Waterville

Results: 21st October 2018

Competition: Single Stableford

Sponsor. Derry Gibson

1st Ger Mc Gillicuddy (19) 36pts

2nd John O Neill (3)

35pts

3rd Patrick Fitzgerald (19) 34 pts

F/9 DomnicMc Gillicuddy (4) 19pts

B/9 Aidan O Connell (17) 20 pts

Castlegregory

Ladies Club

Friday 19th October, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Marion Bourke. 1st Kathleen Hennessy (20) 40 pts., 2nd Marilyn Spillane (34) 26 pts.

Over 50’s Ladies: Wednesday 17th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marilyn Spillane (34) 18 pts.

Men’s Club

Sunday 21st October, Fermoyle Cup – Mixed 4 Ball, 1st Aidan Smith (13) & Pat Mulcahy (13) 43 pts., 2nd Derek Walsh (12) & George Nash (15) 42 pts., 3rd Michael Keane (8) & Edel Randles (19) 41 pts.

Seniors: Seniors Captains Prize, Thursday 18th October, 1st Tommy Cosgrove (7) 21 pts., 2nd Fintan Foley (9) 20 pts., 3rd Aidan Smith (6) 19 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 26th and Sunday 28th October, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Brookfield College, Friday draw at 10 am, Sunday Shotgun Start – Sign in at 8.30 am.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 24th October, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Sunday 28th October, Shotgun Start, sign in at 8.30 am.

Seniors: Thursday 25th October, Draw at 9.30 am

October Bank Holiday Monday, 29th, 18 Hole 4 Person Champagne Classic, Members €10, Guests €20. Shotgun Start. Sign in at 9.30 am. Limited to 13 teams. Sheet up in Clubhouse.

Ladies Club AGM is on Friday 26th October at 8 pm in the Clubhouse.

Men’s Club AGM is on Friday 9th November at 8 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Tabhairne Uí Chatháin

1. Ciarán Ó Coileáin (14) 42pts

2. Tony Lawless (13) 38pts

3. Seán Ó Coileáin (18) 37pts

Fixture List October:

27th AGM

28th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Kingdom Fast Hire

29th Gents Open Singles S/Ford

Ladies

Singles Stroke Sponsored by Nora Joyce

1. Cathy O’Boyle (22) 74net

2. Bridie Uí Ghearailt (30) 79net

Ladies Fixture List October:

27th AGM

29th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald

31st Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Geaney Oil.

Tralee

Results. Singles Competition by Ryle Menswear 21st October & Fixtures

1st Danny Finnegan (19) 44 Points

2nd David Fitzgerald (4) 39 Points

3rd Paddy O’Donoghue (20) 37 Points

4th Des Fitzgerald(14) 36 Points

63 Cards Processed

9 Hole Sunday Afternoon Competition

1st Peter Naughton (8) 18 Points

Tuesday Competition 16th October Result.

1st Ian O Doherty ( 12 ) 36 points.

4 Cards Processed.

Fixtures.

October.

Tues 23rd- Tuesday Singles- (Limited Tee Times)

Saturday 27th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.

Sunday 28th – 18 Hole Single Stableford Competition – Sponsor AIB.

Monday 29th- Open Golf Classic. Sponsor HR Suite. Timesheet is open.

Tuesday 30th- Tuesday Singles (Limited Tee Times)

November.

Saturday 3rd – Casual Golf / Junior Golf. Captains Dinner at the Rose Hotel.

Sunday 4th – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Hamper – Sponsor Der O’Sullivan.

Tuesday 6th – Tues Singles (Limited Tee Times)

Saturday 10th Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 11th – Hamper by Naughton/McGrath

Tuesday 13th – Tuesday Singles

Saturday 17th – Casual Golf

Sunday 18th – Captain Kevin’s Christmas Hamper

Results and Events

Wednesday 17thOctober (Caherslee cup strokeplay)

1st Catherine Mc Carthy 74

21/10/2018

Der O’Sullivan Hamper

1st: Ber Collins (21) 38pts Countback

2nd: Grainne Sheehy (34) 38pts

3rd: Isabel Mancero Claro (31) 37pts

CSS 73 (35 Stableford Points)

37 cards processed

Well done today.

Master Classic Final:

Yesterday the final of the Master Classic was played. This competition is for the top 16 players in the Master Classic (Golfer of the Year) Competition. (See pages 14 & 15 of the diary for more details). Yesterday’s winner, with a great score of 38 points, was Catherine McCarthy. Second and third were Vera Tierney and Margaret O’Donoghue respectively with 33 points. Thank you to Lady Captain, Margaret, who presented the prizes in the club house afterwards.

Congratulations again to Brid O’Halloran who is The Golfer of the Year for 2018. Brid accumulated a total of 154 points. This prize will be presented at our Christmas Party in early December.

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Singles Stableford Competition – Sunday 21st October 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Sean Corcoran (12) 44pts.

2nd Shane K. O’Connor (11) 42pts

3rd Michael Geoghegan (17) 40pts.

Gross Gary Scanlon (4) 30pts.

4th John Quirke (13) 39pts (b9) 18pts.

5th Capt. Tom Wall (15) 39pts. (b9) 16pts.

6th Michael McCarthy (10) 37pts. (b9) 20pts.

Senior John Kinsella (12) 37pts.

Back 9 Aidan O’Neill 20pts.

Fixtures:

Sunday 4th November 2018 Ladies Captain’s/Captain’s Mixed Scramble –Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 16th October 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 75

1st Anne Marie Sexton (23) 31pts

Ladies Masters Sponsored by Mary Horgan Properties Sunday 21st October 2018 – Old Course

Margaret McAuliffe (5) 76 Nett

Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition Sunday 21st October 2018 – Old Course

1st Jeanelle Griffin(31)

39 pts

2nd Mary Horgan(20)

37 pts

3rd Mary Fagan(15)

35 pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 6th November 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition 18th October 2018 – Old Course

1st. John Kinsella 12) 34+1 35pts.

2nd. Tom O’Keeffe (21) 28+5 33pts.

3rd. Liam Shanahan (20) 30+2 32pts.

4th. Michael Barrett (17) 31-1 30pts. Front 9 -20.

5th. Donal Quaid (21) 29+1 30pts. B1-3.

6th. Noel Kneafsy (18) 31-1 30pts. B3-6.

7th. Sean Walsh (19) 33-4 29pts. B3-8.

8th. John Quirke (13) 30-1 29pts.

Gross. Haulie Costello 25pts.

V. Des O’Donoghue (22) 27-2 25pts.

S.V. Denis Eggleston (26) 26+3 29pts.

Fixtures:

Thursday 25th October 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition 19th October 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Whelan (31) 20 pts

2nd Margaret Scannell (26) 19 pts

3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 17 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 26th October 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was the second round of the Christmas Hampers competitions. The Top 10 after Sunday are

1 Stack, Eamon 47

2 O’Regan, Denis 40

3 Glavin, Donal 39

3 O’Connor, Paul 39

5 Healy, Paddy 37

5 Roche, Patrick 37

7 O’Halloran, Enda 30

8 Reidy, Kyle 27

9 O’Connor, Joseph 25

9 Young, Martin 25

Next Sundays competition is the third round of the Christmas Hampers. The hamper competitions will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play.

Beaufort

(Gents Branch)

20th/21st October – Stableford sponsored by Calor Gas & CRL Oil

1st Ken West (18) 34 pts

2nd Paul Dolan (11) 33 pts

3rd Padraig G O’Sullivan (11) 32 pts

Fixtures

27th/28th October – Round 6 Golfer of The Year (18 Hole Stableford – White Tees) – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar.