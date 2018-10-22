Kingdom Golf News & Results

Killarney
Date: 21/10/2018
Format: Singles VPar
Course: Mahony’s Point
1st Ian Cronin (6) 6 up
2nd Rory Mccann (16) 5up
3rd Joseph Sheahan (5) 4 up
4th Colm Cagney (7) 3up
5th Padraig Burke (20) 3up
Best Gross Ian Spillane 72
Cat.2 Kieran O’Connor (7) 2up
Cat.3 John Hickey (12) 2up
Cat.4 John Horgan (20) 1up
Standard Scratch 70
Upcoming Competition
Competition: John C Cooper Memorial
Date: 28/10/2018
Format: Single Stokes
Course: Killeen
Top 20 Qualify for playoff on Monday morning (10am – 11am) on Mahony’s Point
2 x shotguns – 08:00 and 12:30 – subject to change depending on weather forecast
** (BRS goes live 24/11/2018) at 19:00**
Ladies competition was kindly sponsored by Castlerosse Hotel and the format was Stableford held on Killeen
1st Margaret Campion (8) 36pts
2nd /BG Eimear O’Donnell (6) 36
3rd Corrina Griffin ( 5) 35
4th Grace Dennehy (27) 34
5th Mary Geaney (13) 33 B9
6th Maire Murphy (36) 33
Congratulations to all the winners .
Next Sunday competition is very kindly sponsored by GMHD insurances – it will be stroke format on Mahony’s Point
Ross
On Sunday Oct 21st we held an SS competition sponsored by the McSweeney Arms Hotel
The winners were:-
1..Jonathan Casey (11) 37.
2..John Cushkelly (16) 37.
3.. Maurice Coffey (26) 37
Kenmare
Men’s results.
18 Hole Singles
Sponsored by Sean Daly Building Contractor Killarney.
1st. Tom Carey (16) 39pts.
2nd. Dave Burke (10) 38pts.
3rs. Flor O’Donoghue (16) 37pts. (OCB)
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Bernard Hourihan – 22pts.
Ladies’ Results.
Christmas Hamper
Sponsor – Ladies View
1st. Colette Bradshaw (15) 43pts
2nd. Mege Dalton (20) 36pts
3rd. Delia Long (26) 35pts
Sun 28th October
18 Hole Stableford
Sponsor: Quills
Castleisland
Seniors 15/10/2018
1st Willie Galvin 25pts
2nd Donal De Barra 24pts
3rd John Slattery 24 pts
Mixed Scarmble Results
1st Willie Galvin, Tommy Lundie, Elaine Richardson, Bridie Collins
2nd Caroline Pierce, Marian Kerrisk, Liam Sweeney, Jer Long.
Results of 18 hole stableford GOY
1st Pat O’Sullivan 37pts
2nd Tommy Moroney 37pts
3rd Willie Galvin 36pts
Next week competitions
Master Classic Final 2018
Presentation of Master Classic and meal for top 40 @ 3pm
Waterville
Results: 21st October 2018
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Derry Gibson
1st Ger Mc Gillicuddy (19) 36pts
2nd John O Neill (3)
35pts
3rd Patrick Fitzgerald (19) 34 pts
F/9 DomnicMc Gillicuddy (4) 19pts
B/9 Aidan O Connell (17) 20 pts
Castlegregory
Ladies Club
Friday 19th October, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Marion Bourke. 1st Kathleen Hennessy (20) 40 pts., 2nd Marilyn Spillane (34) 26 pts.
Over 50’s Ladies: Wednesday 17th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marilyn Spillane (34) 18 pts.
Men’s Club
Sunday 21st October, Fermoyle Cup – Mixed 4 Ball, 1st Aidan Smith (13) & Pat Mulcahy (13) 43 pts., 2nd Derek Walsh (12) & George Nash (15) 42 pts., 3rd Michael Keane (8) & Edel Randles (19) 41 pts.
Seniors: Seniors Captains Prize, Thursday 18th October, 1st Tommy Cosgrove (7) 21 pts., 2nd Fintan Foley (9) 20 pts., 3rd Aidan Smith (6) 19 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 26th and Sunday 28th October, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Brookfield College, Friday draw at 10 am, Sunday Shotgun Start – Sign in at 8.30 am.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 24th October, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Sunday 28th October, Shotgun Start, sign in at 8.30 am.
Seniors: Thursday 25th October, Draw at 9.30 am
October Bank Holiday Monday, 29th, 18 Hole 4 Person Champagne Classic, Members €10, Guests €20. Shotgun Start. Sign in at 9.30 am. Limited to 13 teams. Sheet up in Clubhouse.
Ladies Club AGM is on Friday 26th October at 8 pm in the Clubhouse.
Men’s Club AGM is on Friday 9th November at 8 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Tabhairne Uí Chatháin
1. Ciarán Ó Coileáin (14) 42pts
2. Tony Lawless (13) 38pts
3. Seán Ó Coileáin (18) 37pts
Fixture List October:
27th AGM
28th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Kingdom Fast Hire
29th Gents Open Singles S/Ford
Ladies
Singles Stroke Sponsored by Nora Joyce
1. Cathy O’Boyle (22) 74net
2. Bridie Uí Ghearailt (30) 79net
Ladies Fixture List October:
27th AGM
29th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald
31st Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Geaney Oil.
Tralee
Results. Singles Competition by Ryle Menswear 21st October & Fixtures
1st Danny Finnegan (19) 44 Points
2nd David Fitzgerald (4) 39 Points
3rd Paddy O’Donoghue (20) 37 Points
4th Des Fitzgerald(14) 36 Points
63 Cards Processed
9 Hole Sunday Afternoon Competition
1st Peter Naughton (8) 18 Points
Tuesday Competition 16th October Result.
1st Ian O Doherty ( 12 ) 36 points.
4 Cards Processed.
Fixtures.
October.
Tues 23rd- Tuesday Singles- (Limited Tee Times)
Saturday 27th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.
Sunday 28th – 18 Hole Single Stableford Competition – Sponsor AIB.
Monday 29th- Open Golf Classic. Sponsor HR Suite. Timesheet is open.
Tuesday 30th- Tuesday Singles (Limited Tee Times)
November.
Saturday 3rd – Casual Golf / Junior Golf. Captains Dinner at the Rose Hotel.
Sunday 4th – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Hamper – Sponsor Der O’Sullivan.
Tuesday 6th – Tues Singles (Limited Tee Times)
Saturday 10th Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 11th – Hamper by Naughton/McGrath
Tuesday 13th – Tuesday Singles
Saturday 17th – Casual Golf
Sunday 18th – Captain Kevin’s Christmas Hamper
Results and Events
Wednesday 17thOctober (Caherslee cup strokeplay)
1st Catherine Mc Carthy 74
21/10/2018
Der O’Sullivan Hamper
1st: Ber Collins (21) 38pts Countback
2nd: Grainne Sheehy (34) 38pts
3rd: Isabel Mancero Claro (31) 37pts
CSS 73 (35 Stableford Points)
37 cards processed
Well done today.
Master Classic Final:
Yesterday the final of the Master Classic was played. This competition is for the top 16 players in the Master Classic (Golfer of the Year) Competition. (See pages 14 & 15 of the diary for more details). Yesterday’s winner, with a great score of 38 points, was Catherine McCarthy. Second and third were Vera Tierney and Margaret O’Donoghue respectively with 33 points. Thank you to Lady Captain, Margaret, who presented the prizes in the club house afterwards.
Congratulations again to Brid O’Halloran who is The Golfer of the Year for 2018. Brid accumulated a total of 154 points. This prize will be presented at our Christmas Party in early December.
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Singles Stableford Competition – Sunday 21st October 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Sean Corcoran (12) 44pts.
2nd Shane K. O’Connor (11) 42pts
3rd Michael Geoghegan (17) 40pts.
Gross Gary Scanlon (4) 30pts.
4th John Quirke (13) 39pts (b9) 18pts.
5th Capt. Tom Wall (15) 39pts. (b9) 16pts.
6th Michael McCarthy (10) 37pts. (b9) 20pts.
Senior John Kinsella (12) 37pts.
Back 9 Aidan O’Neill 20pts.
Fixtures:
Sunday 4th November 2018 Ladies Captain’s/Captain’s Mixed Scramble –Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 16th October 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 75
1st Anne Marie Sexton (23) 31pts
Ladies Masters Sponsored by Mary Horgan Properties Sunday 21st October 2018 – Old Course
Margaret McAuliffe (5) 76 Nett
Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition Sunday 21st October 2018 – Old Course
1st Jeanelle Griffin(31)
39 pts
2nd Mary Horgan(20)
37 pts
3rd Mary Fagan(15)
35 pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 6th November 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition 18th October 2018 – Old Course
1st. John Kinsella 12) 34+1 35pts.
2nd. Tom O’Keeffe (21) 28+5 33pts.
3rd. Liam Shanahan (20) 30+2 32pts.
4th. Michael Barrett (17) 31-1 30pts. Front 9 -20.
5th. Donal Quaid (21) 29+1 30pts. B1-3.
6th. Noel Kneafsy (18) 31-1 30pts. B3-6.
7th. Sean Walsh (19) 33-4 29pts. B3-8.
8th. John Quirke (13) 30-1 29pts.
Gross. Haulie Costello 25pts.
V. Des O’Donoghue (22) 27-2 25pts.
S.V. Denis Eggleston (26) 26+3 29pts.
Fixtures:
Thursday 25th October 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition 19th October 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Whelan (31) 20 pts
2nd Margaret Scannell (26) 19 pts
3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 17 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 26th October 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was the second round of the Christmas Hampers competitions. The Top 10 after Sunday are
1 Stack, Eamon 47
2 O’Regan, Denis 40
3 Glavin, Donal 39
3 O’Connor, Paul 39
5 Healy, Paddy 37
5 Roche, Patrick 37
7 O’Halloran, Enda 30
8 Reidy, Kyle 27
9 O’Connor, Joseph 25
9 Young, Martin 25
Next Sundays competition is the third round of the Christmas Hampers. The hamper competitions will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play.
Beaufort
(Gents Branch)
20th/21st October – Stableford sponsored by Calor Gas & CRL Oil
1st Ken West (18) 34 pts
2nd Paul Dolan (11) 33 pts
3rd Padraig G O’Sullivan (11) 32 pts
Fixtures
27th/28th October – Round 6 Golfer of The Year (18 Hole Stableford – White Tees) – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar.