Kingdom Getting Ready For All-Ireland Final Day

In one week, Kerry will bid to win an All-Ireland hurling title.
They are to go up against Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final, in Croke Park at 1 o’clock on Sunday December 13th.
Kerry captain Bryan Murphy
Murphy’s participation in the Final remains in doubt due to a hand injury.
Fellow defender John Buckley is out of the decider due to a hamstring injury.
Kerry defender Sean Maunsell
Kingdom legend Maurice Leahy
There will be live commentary of the game on Radio Kerry, with thanks to Ardfert Furniture and Foleys Gala Express, The Cross, Lixnaw.
Commentary from Mike O’Halloran & Andrew Morrissey.