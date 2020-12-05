Kingdom Getting Ready For All-Ireland Final Day

In one week, Kerry will bid to win an All-Ireland hurling title.

They are to go up against Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final, in Croke Park at 1 o’clock on Sunday December 13th.

Kerry captain Bryan Murphy https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bryanmurphy.mp3

Murphy’s participation in the Final remains in doubt due to a hand injury.

Fellow defender John Buckley is out of the decider due to a hamstring injury.

Kerry defender Sean Maunsell https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SeanMaunsell.mp3

Kingdom legend Maurice Leahy https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/maurice-3.mp3

There will be live commentary of the game on Radio Kerry, with thanks to Ardfert Furniture and Foleys Gala Express, The Cross, Lixnaw.

Commentary from Mike O’Halloran & Andrew Morrissey.