Great Name That and Knocknaboul Syd have both qualified for the Ladbrokes Easter Cup 550 Final.

Great Name That was second in the opening semi-final for The Very Quiet syndicate and Des Grace of Tralee.

Knocknaboul Syd won the second semi for Listowel’s Patrick McElligott.

Great Name That will be in trap 1 in the Final, with Knocknaboul Syd in trap 6.