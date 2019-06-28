Kingdom Duo In Irish Basketball Action This Weekend

Killorglin player-coach Colin O’Reilly and former Tralee Warriors player Ryan Leonard will be in action for the Ireland Senior Men’s 3×3 team over the weekend.
They compete in the Europe Cup Qualifiers in Romania, in Pool B against hosts Romania, Spain and Belgium.
Ireland Senior Men’s 3×3 fixtures – FIBA 3X3 Europe Cup Qualifiers
Romania Vs Ireland, 17:40
Spain Vs Ireland, 17:20
Sunday, June 30th, 2019
Ireland Vs Belgium, 11:40
The Ireland Senior Women’s 3×3 team 2019:
Claire Rockall, Maree
Grainne Dwyer, Fr Mathews
Fiona O’Dwyer, Duran Maquinaria Ensino Lugo, Spain
Edel Thornton, Quinnipiac University
The Ireland Senior Men’s 3×3 team 2019:
Colin O’Reilly, Killorglin
Stephen James, Templeogue,
Ryan Leonard, Tralee Warriors now Santa Fe
Taiwo Badmus, Peixealego, Spain