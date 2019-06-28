Kingdom Duo In Irish Basketball Action This Weekend

Killorglin player-coach Colin O’Reilly and former Tralee Warriors player Ryan Leonard will be in action for the Ireland Senior Men’s 3×3 team over the weekend.

They compete in the Europe Cup Qualifiers in Romania, in Pool B against hosts Romania, Spain and Belgium.

(Note: All times listed are Irish times)

Saturday, June 29th, 2019

Spain Vs Ireland, 11:15

Serbia Vs Ireland, 13:45

Ireland Senior Men’s 3×3 fixtures – FIBA 3X3 Europe Cup Qualifiers

Romania Vs Ireland, 17:40

Spain Vs Ireland, 17:20

Sunday, June 30th, 2019

Ireland Vs Belgium, 11:40

The Ireland Senior Women’s 3×3 team 2019:

Claire Rockall, Maree

Grainne Dwyer, Fr Mathews

Fiona O’Dwyer, Duran Maquinaria Ensino Lugo, Spain

Edel Thornton, Quinnipiac University

The Ireland Senior Men’s 3×3 team 2019:

Colin O’Reilly, Killorglin

Stephen James, Templeogue,

Ryan Leonard, Tralee Warriors now Santa Fe

Taiwo Badmus, Peixealego, Spain