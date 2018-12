The Kingdom Cup concludes today with eight contenders heading into the quarter-finals at Ballybeggan Park, Tralee.

The first quarter-final is between Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Mena and Frankie’s Call for Mossie O’Connor.

South of Here for Dan Brassil will wear the red collar in the second quarter-final against Shane Curtin’s Cill Ida Bliss.





Lone Rocket will then square-off against Out of the Shadow and the fourth quarter final will be between Mouse of the House and Ballyglen Duke.