Kingdom Basketball Quartet All In League Action Tonight

Both Kerry sides are home this evening in the Men’s Super League.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors take on Swords Thunder from 7.30; Warriors coach Pat Price http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Price.mp3

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin versus Killester tips off at 7.15. Eamonn Foley previews http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/foley-3.mp3





In Men’s Division One Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney are at Limerick Celtics from 6. Previewing is Matt O’Neill http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mattlakers-2.mp3