Tim Sheehan from Kenmare describe his 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’
Fexco to reduce workforce in Ireland by 15%
Fintech company Fexco is to reduce staff numbers in Ireland by 15%.The company employs approximately 1,000 staff in this country; the majority of whom...
West Kerry bar owner calls for rural pubs to reopen ahead of Government’s schedule
A bar and guesthouse owner in West Kerry is calling for rural pubs to reopen ahead of the Government’s schedule.Pubs are due to reopen...
Fears four Kerry Bank of Ireland branches won’t reopen after COVID-19
There are fears four Bank of Ireland branches in Kerry closed temporarily will not reopen.That’s according to deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, Dara Calleary,...
Consumer confusion on electric vehicle targets for Ireland – June 4th, 2020
Petrol cars will be banned by 2030, but there won't be enough electric cars available by then to meet demand. Denis Murphy, the Irish...
The Joey Challenge – June 4th, 2020
Oxfam in Tralee re-opens in Tralee next week and have launched a novel new campaign, inspired by Joey in 'Friends' to get us all...
Nutrition Advice – June 4th, 2020
Nutrition Advice with Anne Darcy, this months topic is pain and inflammation