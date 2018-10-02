Kilmoyley Top List Of Nominees For Kerry Hurling All-Stars

The 2018 Kerry County Championship Hurling All Stars are to take place on Saturday.

All eight clubs have players nominated for this year’s awards, which are to be held in the Abbeydorney GAA Complex.

Kilmoyley top the list of nominees with thirteen while nineteen of the forty five shortlisted players have previously won awards.





Lixnaw have 10 nominees, Causeway 7, Crotta and Brendan’s 5 each, Ballyduff 3 and Abbeydorney and Ballyheigue 1 each.

Nominated Players,

No.1..John B O Halloran (Kilmoyley), Martin Stackpoole (Lixnaw), Adam O Sullivan (Crotta)

No.2.. Michael Quilter (Lixnaw), Daniel Finnegan (St Brendans), Sean Nolan (Kilmoyley),

No.3..James Godley (Kilmoyley), Stephen Power (Lixnaw), Sean Weir (Crotta)

No.4..Tommy Barrett (Causeway), Sean Murnane (Kilmoyley), Padraig Kearney (St Brendans)

No.5..Sean Leahy (Causeway), Robert Collins (Kilmoyley), Brendan Brosnan (Lixnaw)

No.6..Jason Diggins (Causeway), Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw), Tom Murnane (Kilmoyley)

No.7..Evan Murphy (Causeway), Dougie Fitzelle (Kilmoyley) Ger Stackpoole (Lixnaw)

No.8..& No.9.. Mikey Boyle (Ballyduff), Kieran Mc Carthy (Kilmoyley), Shane Mc Elligott (Lixnaw), John Griffin (Lixnaw), Barry O Mahony (Crotta), Jason Leahy (Causeway)

No.10.. Philip Lucid (Ballyheigue), James O Connor (Abbeydorney), Jordan Brick (Kilmoyley)

No.11.. Bryan Murphy (Causeway), Daniel Collins (Kilmoyley), Jordan Conway (Crotta)

No.12..David Griffin (St Brendans), Sean Maunsell (Kilmoyley) Brian Mc Auliffe (Lixnaw)

No.13..Shane Conway (Lixnaw), Brendan O Connor (St Brendans), Maurice O Connor (Kilmoyley)

No.14.. Brandon Barrett (Causeway), Shane Nolan (Crotta), Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff)

No.15..John Egan (St Brendans), Jack Goulding (Ballyduff), Joseph Mc Elligott (Kilmoyley).

Since the beginning of the awards, Kilmoyley with twenty All Stars shared amongst eleven players have been honoured more than any other club, with Daniel Collins having the distinction of being the only player to be honoured on all five occasions in four different positions. He was also the Senior Player of the Year (2015), and, the other recipients of this particular award were Darren Dineen (2013) Tom Murnane (2014), and Padraig Boyle (2016 & 2017). Along with a Senior award there will also be a Young Player of the Year, and, the previous winners in this category were Brendan Brosnan (2013) Darragh Shanahan (2014), Michael O Leary (2016) and Shane Conway (2015 & 2017). The event this year will support a fundraiser for Killahan National School which meets the needs of children who have been diagnosed with autism, and, have recently opened a class for pupils who need specialised ASD. Special Guests and Speakers on the night are All Ireland winning captain Jimmy Deenihan and, one of Kilmoyley's most famous sporting sons, John Martin Brick.