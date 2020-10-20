Killorglin’s RDI Hub hosting Founders’ Circle event this Friday

Killorglin’s RDI Hub has set up a monthly Founders’ Circle with Scale Ireland to get founders together to share experience and knowledge.

The next event is this Friday at 11am with the topic being research partnerships.

It’ll feature Director of Knowledge Transfer Ireland, Alison Campbell and Research and Development Lead with Huawei, Derek Collins.

Registration is necessary here.

A further Founders’ Circle will take place on November 20th dealing with tech talent, and another on December 18th on the topic of EU funding.