Killorglin’s RDI Hub continuing Pivot Series tomorrow

The RDI Hub in Killorglin is continuing their Pivot Series tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s online event – The Psychology of Change – aims to help people as gear up for a return to work.

Organisational Psychologist and Director of Train Remote, Jennifer Dowling and CEO of Voxxify, Steve Fleming will explain the psychology of dealing with change, the change cycle, and dos and don’ts of effective change management with real world examples.

It’s a free event that’s open to everyone but places are limited so people need to register here.