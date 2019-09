A Killorglin woman has won best dressed at Ladies’ Day at this year’s Harvest Racing Festival in Listowel.

Dressed in green, Mary Kelleher beat off stiff competition to walk away with €3,000 in cash and the use of a Honda Civic for a year courtesy of sponsors McElligotts of Tralee.

The contest was judged by TV personality, Marietta Doran and modelling agency owner, Celia Holman-Lee.