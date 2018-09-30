Killorglin Win All Kerry Tie In Men’s Super League

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin were victorious in the all Kerry tie in the Men’s Super League.

They beat Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 89-86.

Killorglin were ahead 23-21 at the end of the first and 43-40 at half time but Warriors led 63-61 going into the final period. The game was in the melting pot right until the final whistle.





In Men’s Division One Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney won 94-77 at Portlaoise Panthers.

Lakers led 23-21 after the first period, 46-41 at half time and 75-53 going into the final quarter. Papito Hersisa scored 28 for the victors, Sean o’Brien 23 and Dailian Mason 20.

Lakers host Ballincollig in a top of the table clash next Saturday.

