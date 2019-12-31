Killorglin Take Top Title At Castleisland Christmas Blitz.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin took the Munster Joinery Premier Men’s title at the Castleisland Christmas Blitz.
A 48-46 win prevented Garvey’s Tralee Warriors from winning the four in a row.
St. Mary’s introduced a Hall of Fame to the blitz and the first to be inducted is founding member and current tournament director Donal O’Connor.
Other award winners:
Miss Basketball 2019 Paris McCarthy
Best Overall Lady Player Síofra O’Shea – St Mary’s
Best Overall Gent Player Eoin O’Sullivan – KCYMS
Best Local Female Player Rachel Ryan – St Mary’s
Best Local Male Player Shane Óg McGaley – St Mary’s
Best Juvenile Player Female Abbie O’Mahony – St Mary’s
Best Juvenile Player Male Mint O’Connor – St Mary’s
COMPETITION SPONSOR MVP
DIV 3 MEN LOCAL JOE GEANEY’S SNOWHITE DRY CLEANERS St. Mary’s Black 23 St. Brendans 18 Cian Walsh Murphy
DIV 4 MEN TOM MCCARTHY, CENTRAL BAR Ballymac North End 17 Cordal 10 Eoin Sugrue
DIV 5 MEN DENJOE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT Lions 16 Oompa Loompas 13 Timmy O’Connor
PREMIER MEN MUNSTER JOINERY – Donie Ring KCYMS Keane’s Supervalu 48 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 46 Rami Gahanem
JUNIOR NS GIRLS L CASTLE LIGHTING Scartaglen NS 5 Pres NS 6 Jessie O’Keeffe
SENIOR NS GIRLS B DAVID FLEMING FLESK ELECTRICAL Scartaglen NS 18 Curranes 8 Sopie Horgan
JUNIOR NS BOYS NOLAN STEEL, CASTLEISLAND Knockaderry NS 16 Kilmurry NS 25 Padraig O’Sullivan
JUNIOR NS BOYS L RENAULT Boys NS 16 Kilmurry NS 8 Jakub Surzyn
SENIOR NS BOYS B ST. PATS SECONDARY SCHOOL, C’ISLAND Scartaglen NS 23 Gaelscoil Aogain 5 Kyle Buckley
JUNIOR NS GIRLS
MICHAEL CRONIN & SONS PLANT HIRE AND CIVIL ENGINEERING Curranes NS 3 Kilmurry NS 19 Leah Griffin
U14 GIRLS GARVEYS SUPERVALU St. Mary’s Red 9 TK Bobcats 10 Eabha Ni Laighin
U14 BOYS
GARRETT MCCARTHY, FARRAN PLANT HIRE, CASTLEISLAND St. Mary’s 31 Rathmore Ravens 12 Eoghan Shire
SENIOR NS GIRLS A
LAWRENCE CURTIN, PAINTER & DECORATOR, CASTLEISLAND Scoil Nuachabhail 9 Gaelscoil Aogain 17 Erin Ní Chonchúir
U16 GIRLS RHYNO MILLS St. Mary’s A 33 St. Mary’s 1 15 Emma Kerin
U16 BOYS MCAULIFFE TRANSPORT St. Paul’s 26 St. Bridgets 14 Senan O’Leary
DIV 3 LADIES BRENDAN MARTIN IRISH GAS MANAGEMENT Ballymac 12 JoJo’s Toppers 18 Bridget O’Sullivan
DIV 2 LADIES GRIFFIN BROS. CONTRACTORS LTD. St. Mary’s 13 St. Mary’s Red 21 Rachel Ryan
DIV 1 MEN
DENIS CASEY & ANDREW MALLEY REIDY Tralee Imperials 27 KCYMS 33 David McCarthy
SENIOR LADIES VINCENT MURPHY & SONS WIT Waterford 16 St. Mary’s 33 Loretta Maher
SENIOR NS BOYS A ADRIAN FLEMING SNR., TONBWEE Holy Family 18 Gaelscoil Aogáin 26 Cillian Ó Suilleabháin
DIV 2 MEN WALSH COLOUR PRINT Gneeveguilla 26 St Mary’s 20 Don Murphy