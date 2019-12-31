Killorglin Take Top Title At Castleisland Christmas Blitz.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin took the Munster Joinery Premier Men’s title at the Castleisland Christmas Blitz.

A 48-46 win prevented Garvey’s Tralee Warriors from winning the four in a row.

St. Mary’s introduced a Hall of Fame to the blitz and the first to be inducted is founding member and current tournament director Donal O’Connor.

Other award winners:

Miss Basketball 2019 Paris McCarthy

Best Overall Lady Player Síofra O’Shea – St Mary’s

Best Overall Gent Player Eoin O’Sullivan – KCYMS

Best Local Female Player Rachel Ryan – St Mary’s

Best Local Male Player Shane Óg McGaley – St Mary’s

Best Juvenile Player Female Abbie O’Mahony – St Mary’s

Best Juvenile Player Male Mint O’Connor – St Mary’s

COMPETITION SPONSOR MVP

DIV 3 MEN LOCAL JOE GEANEY’S SNOWHITE DRY CLEANERS St. Mary’s Black 23 St. Brendans 18 Cian Walsh Murphy

DIV 4 MEN TOM MCCARTHY, CENTRAL BAR Ballymac North End 17 Cordal 10 Eoin Sugrue

DIV 5 MEN DENJOE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT Lions 16 Oompa Loompas 13 Timmy O’Connor

PREMIER MEN MUNSTER JOINERY – Donie Ring KCYMS Keane’s Supervalu 48 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 46 Rami Gahanem

JUNIOR NS GIRLS L CASTLE LIGHTING Scartaglen NS 5 Pres NS 6 Jessie O’Keeffe

SENIOR NS GIRLS B DAVID FLEMING FLESK ELECTRICAL Scartaglen NS 18 Curranes 8 Sopie Horgan

JUNIOR NS BOYS NOLAN STEEL, CASTLEISLAND Knockaderry NS 16 Kilmurry NS 25 Padraig O’Sullivan

JUNIOR NS BOYS L RENAULT Boys NS 16 Kilmurry NS 8 Jakub Surzyn

SENIOR NS BOYS B ST. PATS SECONDARY SCHOOL, C’ISLAND Scartaglen NS 23 Gaelscoil Aogain 5 Kyle Buckley

JUNIOR NS GIRLS

MICHAEL CRONIN & SONS PLANT HIRE AND CIVIL ENGINEERING Curranes NS 3 Kilmurry NS 19 Leah Griffin

U14 GIRLS GARVEYS SUPERVALU St. Mary’s Red 9 TK Bobcats 10 Eabha Ni Laighin

U14 BOYS

GARRETT MCCARTHY, FARRAN PLANT HIRE, CASTLEISLAND St. Mary’s 31 Rathmore Ravens 12 Eoghan Shire

SENIOR NS GIRLS A

LAWRENCE CURTIN, PAINTER & DECORATOR, CASTLEISLAND Scoil Nuachabhail 9 Gaelscoil Aogain 17 Erin Ní Chonchúir

U16 GIRLS RHYNO MILLS St. Mary’s A 33 St. Mary’s 1 15 Emma Kerin

U16 BOYS MCAULIFFE TRANSPORT St. Paul’s 26 St. Bridgets 14 Senan O’Leary

DIV 3 LADIES BRENDAN MARTIN IRISH GAS MANAGEMENT Ballymac 12 JoJo’s Toppers 18 Bridget O’Sullivan

DIV 2 LADIES GRIFFIN BROS. CONTRACTORS LTD. St. Mary’s 13 St. Mary’s Red 21 Rachel Ryan

DIV 1 MEN

DENIS CASEY & ANDREW MALLEY REIDY Tralee Imperials 27 KCYMS 33 David McCarthy

SENIOR LADIES VINCENT MURPHY & SONS WIT Waterford 16 St. Mary’s 33 Loretta Maher

SENIOR NS BOYS A ADRIAN FLEMING SNR., TONBWEE Holy Family 18 Gaelscoil Aogáin 26 Cillian Ó Suilleabháin

DIV 2 MEN WALSH COLOUR PRINT Gneeveguilla 26 St Mary’s 20 Don Murphy