Killorglin Rower Asks Government For More Support Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Monika Dukarska and her team mates are calling on the Government to give more support to the Irish Rowers ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Killorglin rower was among a group that met with members of the Dail & Seanad this week to discuss the challenges facing the high performance programme and to explore what the Government can do to help.

Preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games are well underway after the boat containing Monika Dukarska and fellow Killorglin rower, Aileen Crowley qualified for Tokyo at last month’s World Championships.