Publicans in Killorglin town have collectively decided to close their doors in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The unprecedented action is being mirrored across Kerry with many pubs and businesses shutting temporarily.

Erwin Kingston, who is a fourth-generation publican in Killorglin, says the pubs in the town came together in solidarity given the seriousness of the situation.

He says it is important to protect the safety of everyone: