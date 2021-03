Killorglin is also marking St Patrick’s Day tomorrow.

People in the town are being encouraged to colour their buildings green in order to lift spirits.

A virtual St Patrick’s Day parade in Killorglin may also be viewed tomorrow at 1pm – the time the parade is usually on in the town.

You may watch the event on St Patrick’s Day Killorglin Facebook and Instagram pages, on Killorglin.ie and on YouTube.

Organiser Erwin Kingston reveals a bit of what people will be able to see.