Killorglin man to be sentenced in March for possession of crystal meth

A Killorglin man will be sentenced in March for possession of crystal meth.

23-year-old Daryl O’Connor of Springfield House, Rangue, Killorglin, pleaded guilty to possession of crystal meth for sale or supply at AGS Motors, Scart Cross, Farranfore on the 25th October 2016.

Garda Kevin Walsh told Tralee Circuit Court that gardaí entered the accused’s place of employment and subsequently carried out a search of his car.





They found over €11,000 worth of methamphetamine in four packs.

Garda Walsh said the accused was transporting the drugs for a cash reward of €200, and gardaí believe Mr O’Connor was only acting as a delivery man.

He added it appeared out of character for Mr O’Connor to have committed the offence.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case until March 2019, when Mr O’Connor will be sentenced.