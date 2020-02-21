Killorglin man pleads guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply

A Killorglin man has pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Gareth McNevin of Castlecove, Knocklyne, Killorglin was charged with possession of cannabis with the intention to sell or supply at 1 Courthouse Lane, Cahersiveen.

The offence occurred on the 11th May, 2018.

25-year-old Mr McNevin appeared in Tralee Circuit Court recently, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded Mr McNevin on continuing bail and adjourned the case until March 30th, when a probation report will be produced.