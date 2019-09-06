Killorglin man charged with manslaughter remanded on continuing bail

A Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has been remanded on continuing bail.

Stephen O’Connor from Glencar died in Cork University Hospital on Monday, February 11th, after allegedly being assaulted outside a fast food outlet in Killorglin, during the early hours of the previous morning.

20-year-old Christian Fleming of Mountlyne, Killorglin was charged with the manslaughter of Mr O’Connor in February.

Judge David Waters granted bail at that sitting, subject to a number of conditions, one of which included a daily sign-on in Killorglin Garda Station.

This week, Killarney District Court heard that one of the previously imposed conditions was removed at a High Court sitting.

Judge Waters remanded Mr Fleming on continuing bail until 5th November for the production of the book of evidence.