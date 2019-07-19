Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has application for reduced bail conditions refused

A Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has had an application for reduced bail conditions refused.

Stephen O’Connor from Glencar died in Cork University Hospital on Monday, February 11th, after allegedly being assaulted outside a fast food outlet in Killorglin, during the early hours of the previous morning.

20-year-old Christian Fleming of Mountlyne, Killorglin was charged with the manslaughter of Mr O’Connor in February.

Judge David Waters granted bail at that sitting, subject to a number of conditions, one of which included a daily sign-on in Killorglin Garda Station.

An application was made to reduce the frequency to three times weekly; Judge Waters refused the application and remanded Mr Fleming on continuing bail until September 3rd.