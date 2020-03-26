Killorglin Golf Club closes due to declining membership

A Kerry golf club has confirmed that it had to close before the Taoiseach’s announcement on Tuesday ordering further restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Killorglin Golf Club closed last Friday with the loss of three full-time jobs.

A spokesperson said the decision was taken due to declining membership.

The storms of recent times also contributed to the decline.

The spokesperson said the final straw for the club, which was founded in 1992, was the COVID-19 outbreak.

He offered sympathies to those who’ve lost their jobs and said it’s a sad time for everyone involved with Killorglin Golf Club.