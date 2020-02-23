Killorglin Into FAI Under 17 Cup Semi Final

By
radiokerrysport
-

Killorglin are through to the semi final of the FAI Under 17 Cup.

They had a dramatic win over Carndonagh FC of Donegal today.

It was 1-1 after Extra Time but Killorglin ran out 8-7 victors on penalties.

Robert Evans is Killorglin boss.

