In the Road Race League’s penultimate round hosted by Killorglin Cycling Club, the winner was Sebastian Gebhart from the Tralee Manor West club.

Keith Lyne and Marcus Treacy were 2nd and 3rd.

Killarney Cycling club won each of the underage races,

Cathal Larkin was the winner of the u12’s, Shane Galvin won the u14’s and Adam Lenihan took the u16’s.

Padraig Harnett reports