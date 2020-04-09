Killorglin Community College awarded European title for digital learning

A Kerry school has been awarded a prestigious European title for digital learning.

Killorglin Community College is one of five Irish schools and over 2,000 across Europe to be awarded the eTwinning School Label.

eTwinning is co-funded by Erasmus+, the European programme for Education, Training, Youth and Sport, and is for teachers in schools across Europe.

These awarded schools are recognised as leaders in areas such as digital and eSafety practice, and promoting collaborative learning practices with staff and students.