A bar and restaurant located beside the iconic Laune bridge in Killorglin is being offered for sale.

The Fishery, which is at the junction of the N72 Ring of Kerry Road and the N70 Tralee Road, extends over a 1.4-acre site.

Selling agent Tom Spillane says the property has a seven-day publicans’ licence and would be ideal for a number of uses including commercial, residential or tourism related development.

The main building is 570 square metres and the fishery/smokehouse is 220 square metres.