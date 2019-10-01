Killian Young Announces Inter County Retirement

Killian Young’s Kerry career is at an end.

The South Kerry player has this morning revealed his Inter County retirement.

He played with the Kingdom Seniors for 14 years and has released the following statement:

Today I announce my retirement from the Kerry Senior Football team. After 14 years of representing my county at senior level, the time has come for me to move onto the next chapter. To say it was an honour to play with Kerry is an understatement, I’ve loved every single minute of it and if I could roll back the years and do it all again, I would in a heartbeat.

I’d like to thank my parents for their ongoing support since I was first able to kick a ball. They are fiercely loyal and have always been a massive influence in my life. My sister Caoimhe, my extended family and all my friends who have followed me around the country to games, I will never forget that and will always be so grateful.

To my Fiancée, Catriona, thanks for always being there. And for all the love, support and encouragement you have given me throughout the years and the sacrifices you made to help me in my career with Kerry. I really look forward to what the future holds for us and to all the adventures ahead. Also, to my Lixnaw family who treat me as one of their own, thanks for everything.

To my GAA club Renard. I wouldn’t have had the success I’ve had without the coaching, development and constant support received from those in my club from a young age. Each one of you contributed hugely to my career and allowed me one of the highlights of my life so far – bringing Sam Maguire down Renard Road and into our clubhouse. For those memories, I will always be indebted to you. I am looking forward to giving you my full commitment going forward and want to thank you sincerely for your loyalty and patience throughout the years. I hope I have represented our club with honour and have made all of you proud.

To the Kerry County Board & Kerry Group, for all the behind the scenes hard work and support. As a player, I never wanted for anything and appreciate all you did for us.

To the Kerry supporters. You’ve been a big part of my journey and your presence on those magic days in Croke Park is often what got us over the line. Thank you for your passion and dedication, and for sharing the green and gold with me. To the young Kerry footballers around the county – believe in yourself, work hard and you too can experience the unique privilege of playing with Kerry.

To the backroom teams down through the years, I have made lifetime friendships with many of you. Thank you for all the time and effort you put in and for the endless words of advice and motivation.

To all my managers since 2006, thank you for always believing in me and allowing me to represent my county on the field of play. Your encouragement, honesty and support will not be forgotten.

Finally, to my Kerry teammates past and present, thank you for the wonderful memories. We have created memories together that can never be taken away and can only be understood by us. It has been the best time of my life playing with Kerry and I will take all of the cherished memories and friendships away with me. Continued success to the great bunch of players that I am leaving behind, and I am so proud to have shared a dressing room with you.

Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea has spoken of the contribution by Young to the County set-up https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/billy-o-shea-.mp3

Radio Kerry’s Gary O’Sullivan has also been paying tribute to his fellow South Kerryman https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Gary-O-Sullivan.mp3

Kerry manager Peter Keane told KerryGAA.ie:

I would like to wish Killian well and thank him for his service to Kerry over many years through all grades. Being a neighbour’s child, means I have watched Killian’s football progress from a very young age. Killian’s knowledge and experience in the dressing room was invaluable for such a young team. I wish Killian well for the future.