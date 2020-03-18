Killarney’s inaugural Wander Wild Festival deferred

The inaugural Wander Wild Festival due to be held in Killarney next week has been deferred.

The event was scheduled to take place from March 27th to 29th, but organisers have decided to postpone the festival following nationwide public health concerns over COVID-19.

The organising committee says it’s acting in the best interests of public health, the local community, visitors and festival volunteers.

The Wander Wild Festival will now take place next year on March 26th to 28th, 2021.

Festival Chairman Pat Chawke says while the festival is deferred, Killarney National Park can still be enjoyed by everyone.