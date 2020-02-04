Killarney’s Gleneagle objecting to proposed Cork events centre

Killarney’s Gleneagle Hotel is objecting to the proposed Cork events centre.

The 6,000-capacity facility has been beset by delays; the sod was turned before the 2016 general election, but building hasn’t begun.

The Gleneagle Hotel Ltd, whose owners operate Killarney’s INEC, has lodged notice of motion papers with the High Court, challenging the €50 million State funding package for the Cork events centre.

Gleneagle Group CEO Patrick O’Donoghue is named on the papers, and the matter is listed for preliminary hearing on February 14th.

A spokesperson for Gleneagle INEC Arena says it’s not appropriate to comment at this time, as the matter is the subject of court proceedings.