Killarney’s Cahernane House Hotel is to be supported by Virgin Media’s €1 Million #BackingBusiness support fund.

It’s one of three businesses across the country to feature on this week’s television campaign, along with fashion retailer Pamela Scott, and Flanagan Kerins Furniture.

It’s part of Virgin Media’s €1 million support fund in its #BackingBusiness initiative, which includes free on-air advertising across Virgin Media channels One, Two and Three.