Killarney woman wants Government to help Irish in Australia

A Killarney woman is calling on the Irish Government to provide funding for Irish people on temporary visas in Australia.

Patricia Harte’s son David is in Australia but is continuing to work.

She says however many Irish people who are on temporary visas there and can’t come home, as well as other Irish working in Australia, can’t get State supports if they lose their jobs.

Ms Harte says the Irish centres in Australia are overwhelmed and need additional funding to help these Irish people, and she wants the Irish government to help.