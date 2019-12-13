Killarney wins major German travel conference for October 2020

Killarney has won a bid to host a major German travel conference next October.

DER Touristik, the largest tour operator from mainland Europe to Ireland, will hold its annual travel academy in Killarney, which beat off challenges from a number of other top locations.

The three-day congress will see around 300 German travel agents, as well as influential travel journalists, attending.

As well as giving the local economy a significant boost during a traditionally quieter time, the annual academy helps boost German visitor numbers to the host destination in subsequent years.

Peter Nash, who’s Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Central Europe, says this event presents a superb opportunity to showcase Kerry.