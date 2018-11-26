Killarney to be the venue for future large citizenship ceremonies

Ireland’s newest citizens attending the Citizenship Ceremonies which took place the Killarney Convention Centre. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

The Department of Justice says Killarney will be the new location for future large citizenship ceremonies.

Ceremonies are taking place today at the Gleneagle Convention Centre for three thousand people who are becoming Irish citizens.

Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe speaking at the Citizenship Ceremonies which took place the Killarney Convention Centre. His wife, British-born Justine Davey recieved her Citizenship along with 3,000 candidates originating from over 120 countries. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Ceremonial affair as the Irish National Flag is displayed by the Irish Army at the Citizenship Ceremonies which took place the Killarney Convention Centre. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Mike O’Gorman, Sound Designer with Riverdance and partner of Singer/Songwriter Eleanor McEvoy, originally from Surrey, England, now living in Rosslare, attending the Citizenship Ceremonies which took place the Killarney Convention Centre. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Richlove Yeboah, originally from Ghana, now living in Limerick, attending the Citizenship Ceremonies which took place the Killarney Convention Centre. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Sandra Eguasa Muba, originally from Nigeria, now living in Portlaoise, attending the Citizenship Ceremonies which took place the Killarney Convention Centre. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Mother and daughter, Vanessa Lee Arauga and Helena Connor, originally from Brazil, now living in Dublin and Newport Co Mayo, attending the Citizenship Ceremonies which took place the Killarney Convention Centre. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Ireland’s newest citizens of the State attending the Citizenship Ceremonies which took place the Killarney Convention Centre. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Killarney has been the only location outside of Dublin where large scale citizenship ceremonies have been held and today marks the second time these events have taken place in the town.


The Department of Justice says the Gleneagle Hotel Convention Centre will be the new location for future large citizenship ceremonies.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration David Stanton are attending the conferrals while retired High Court judge Bryan McMahon and retired District Court judge Paddy McMahon are the presiding offers.

Ministers Donohoe and Stanton offered their congratulations to the new citizens.

The 3,000 being conferred are from more than 120 countries – the highest number are from Poland at 586 followed by 312 UK nationals, 280 Romanians, 214 Indians and 175 Nigerians.

