Killarney to be the venue for future large citizenship ceremonies

The Department of Justice says Killarney will be the new location for future large citizenship ceremonies.

Ceremonies are taking place today at the Gleneagle Convention Centre for three thousand people who are becoming Irish citizens.



Killarney has been the only location outside of Dublin where large scale citizenship ceremonies have been held and today marks the second time these events have taken place in the town.





The Department of Justice says the Gleneagle Hotel Convention Centre will be the new location for future large citizenship ceremonies.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration David Stanton are attending the conferrals while retired High Court judge Bryan McMahon and retired District Court judge Paddy McMahon are the presiding offers.

Ministers Donohoe and Stanton offered their congratulations to the new citizens.

The 3,000 being conferred are from more than 120 countries – the highest number are from Poland at 586 followed by 312 UK nationals, 280 Romanians, 214 Indians and 175 Nigerians.