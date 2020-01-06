Killarney and Tralee are among the cleanest towns in the country, according to the final litter survey of 2019 by business group Irish Business Against Litter.

Killarney comes second in the country and Tralee in 6th place in the ranking of 40 towns and cities. The An Taisce report for IBAL says Killarney stands out for its consistent cleanliness – a great tribute to the businesses and community in a busy tourist town.

The report for Tralee said there have been enormous strides in the town over the last couple of years – resulting in an excellent performance and no seriously littered sites.

Kilkenny was found to be the cleanest town in Ireland.