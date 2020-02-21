Killarney teenager to be honoured at civic reception

A Killarney teenager is to be honoured by the council at a civic reception tonight.

Ian O’Connell will be recognised for his bravery in the face of adversity.

When he was 16-years-old, Ian became paralysed from the neck down after falling off his bike in the Killarney National Park.

He will be honoured at the Kerry County Council and Municipal District Awards which take place in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney from 7pm.

28 awards will also be presented to groups and individuals who have brought success and pride to their communities.