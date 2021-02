A ten-year-old Killarney student has been chosen as the winner of the inaugural Green-Schools Clean Air Week poetry competition.

Nicholas Kirby, a fourth class student from Scoil Realt na Mara, wrote a poem entitled ‘A Thought and Feeling’ for the competition, which focuses on raising awareness and taking action on air pollution.

Nicholas’ poem was picked by judge Sasha Terfous from a pool of over 1,000 entries to claim the primary school category.