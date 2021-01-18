Killarney Students Bid For Formula 1 National Glory

‘F1 In Schools’ is a programme aimed at secondary school students in a bid to use the sport to help students in various subjects.

Two teams of 4 girls from St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney have embarked on the Formula One journey this year and are now bidding to represent Kerry on a National Level.

Team Vroom and Team Mario are the two teams and from team vroom we have Illona Sheehan and Kayla Byrne while Maeve Bennett and Kate Donoghue from Team Mario all joined Terrace Talk on Radio Kerry.