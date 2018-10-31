Killarney steps closer to becoming Ireland’s leading destination in accessible tourism

Killarney is one step closer to becoming Ireland’s leading destination in accessible tourism.

Killarney was chosen for European pilot phase of their Accessible Tourism Quality Label programme.

A development strategy highlighting the town’s significant plans has now been launched by Minister for State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.





President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce Paul O’Neill says to become a leader in the industry will benefit the area.

Local groups have joined forces for the project to ensure Killarney becomes Ireland’s leading destination in accessible tourism.

CEO of Universal Access Paudie Healy has praised all groups involved, particularly Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, for their efforts.