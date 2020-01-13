Killarney social housing development at former guesthouse to be completed by end of year

A social housing development in a former guesthouse in Killarney is due to be completed before the end of the year.

Armagh House on Park Road was bought by the housing charity Clúid with support from the Department of the Environment and Kerry County Council.

Clúid provides affordable, high-quality homes to people in housing need.

The former guesthouse has now been demolished and construction of six one-bedroom apartments is underway.

James O’Halloran from Ardfert is Clúid’s business and development manager.

He says the scheme was very challenging: