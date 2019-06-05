Killarney shopping centre owner directed to give tenants keys to the property

The owner of a Killarney shopping centre has been directed to give tenants keys to the property.

An ex-parte application for an injunction was made this morning in Killarney District Court by tenants of the Innisfallen Shopping Mall on Main Street against the owners of the property, XDev Real Estate Two Limited.

XDev Real Estate Two Limited, which has an address at Upper High Street, Killarney, purchased the Innisfallen Shopping Mall two years ago.





According to solicitor Eimear Griffin, who represents the plaintiff, a new lock was put on the building over the May Bank Holiday.

Following this, Tim Jones, who owns a butcher shop in the centre, sought an injunction against the owners.

Ms Griffin says her client came to court as a last resort.

The judge directed the owners of the centre to remove the locks on the property or provide a key to tenants.

There are currently five tenants in the shopping centre.

The case has been adjourned until July 23rd for hearing.