Killarney shop that sold €9.7 million lotto ticket hopes winner is local

The manager of a Killarney shop that sold two winning lottery tickets within a week worth over €10 million hopes the winners are local.

Daly’s SuperValu sold a €500,000 winning ticket in last Wednesday’s EuroMillions draw.

It emerged last night that the supermarket had sold the winning National Lottery ticket for Saturday’s jackpot worth over €9.7 million.

Both prizes remain unclaimed and people are being urged to check their tickets.

Manager PJ McGee says there is a great buzz in the shop and given the COVID-19 restrictions in place he believes the winners could be local: