Killarney shop that sold €9.7 million lotto ticket hopes winner is local

The National Lottery has revealed that the winning ticket for Saturday’s Lotto jackpot worth over €9.7 million was sold in Daly’s SuperValu, Killarney, County Kerry. Incredibly, last Saturday’s €9.7 million Lotto win in Killarney was the second big National Lottery win in the space of a number of days. Last Tuesday (14th April), another lucky Killarney player scooped a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize with a ticket that they bought at Daly’s Supervalu in the town. Manager PJ McGee, holding the jackpot winning ticket. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/MAC INNES Photography/ NO REPRO/FREE PIC/ Issued 21/04/2020

The manager of a Killarney shop that sold two winning lottery tickets within a week worth over €10 million hopes the winners are local.

Daly’s SuperValu sold a €500,000 winning ticket in last Wednesday’s EuroMillions draw.

It emerged last night that the supermarket had sold the winning National Lottery ticket for Saturday’s jackpot worth over €9.7 million.

Both prizes remain unclaimed and people are being urged to check their tickets.

Manager PJ McGee says there is a great buzz in the shop and given the COVID-19 restrictions in place he believes the winners could be local:

 

 

 

